WHYoming: Caroline Sanchez

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Caroline Sanchez, the guest service manager at the Baymont Inn & Suites. In addition to her job at the Baymont, Caroline is a caretaker and a mother. Raised by her father, Caroline was raised to have a big heart. She has a lot of love to give, and give she does. Family is her biggest priority in life.
“Family means everything to me,” Caroline said. As you’ll see as you read our interview, she includes her kids and family in most of her answers. “That’s just me. I think of everyone else before me. Always have and always will. That’s just me.”
From my all too brief meeting with Caroline, I found that she is a strong hardworking mother and daughter who lives for her family and loved ones. Like she said, that’s just Caroline.
Caroline, what do you do for a living?
I am the guest service manager at the Baymont, a care taker, and a mother of 3 amazing young ladies as well as a step mom to five others.
What do you enjoy about working at the Baymont?
I enjoy everything about working at the Baymont. My owner and general manager are wonderful, I have an amazing crew at the desk, and our housekeeping team rocks. I truly love meeting the guests that come into the hotel from all over.
How did you end up in Rock Springs?
My dad used to work on the railroad when I was very young and we moved here.
What is something unique about you?
This is a hard question for me to answer about myself, but I guess I just have a big heart and a way of listening to people. I go with the flow but I’m still always busy.
What are some of your hobbies?
I love to craft, make blankets, party plan, take pictures, watch football, and go camping and fishing. We used to enjoy stock car racing as well. I didn’t race but I did help with my husband’s race cars when he raced.
What do you appreciate most about our community?
I love how our community pulls together to make things right or better or easier on a family or person in need.
If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?
For these kids to stay kids as long as possible, and for families to do things together before it’s too late. Parents listen and be there for your kids and if in doubt, GO FISHING.
Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?
I love going to the concert at the park with my girls. We live close so we can walk and it’s something we do together.
You seem to be very family oriented. What does family mean to you?
Family is everything to me, but honestly, to be family doesn’t mean being blood in my eyes. I have a humongous family that grows daily. I was never close to my mom’s family but I was to my dad’s family. My dad has raised me to have a big heart. So I guess family is just a priority that I was shown to have at a young age and it has stuck.
Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse, or drive a car?
Walking is fun, I haven’t rode a bike in a long-time but I’m still down, and driving a car seems to work for me most always because I always seem to be in a rush. So honestly, I would say drive because it makes more sense in my busy life. But I do believe I need to slow down sometimes and maybe walk some more.
What would you sing at karaoke night?
Well, unfortunately, I struggle in front of groups, so I don’t and wouldn’t do karaoke. However, I do love a large variety of music so I could do shower karaoke to what ever is playing!
How would your friends describe you?
I think they would say I’m kind-hearted and an amazing listener. My kids would say work, work, work, work.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
My proudest accomplishments are not even done yet- I would have to say it is watching my girls growing and becoming the amazing young ladies they are today.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
I have never thought of it before, but I guess I would want Michelle Rodriguez. She is amazing in every role she plays.
Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?
I continue to live in Wyoming because it is where my dad is, and it is a beautiful and perfect place for an outdoor family. And honestly, it’s not a bad place to raise kids. I do wish there was more for them to do but we make it work.
