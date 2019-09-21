WHYoming: Colleen Seiloff

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Colleen Seiloff, math teacher at Green River High School and the GRHS boys and girls head swim coach.

Colleen has been in Green River since 1991, and she’s been teaching and coaching here for 25 years. As a teacher, Colleen is dedicated to her students. I would know, as she was my math teacher my senior year.

Throughout her years as a swim coach at GRHS, she has received multiple Conference coach of the year awards, however, she is quick to give that credit to her fellow coaches and the swimmers and divers.

“That award really goes to all my coaching staff and the athletes. I have had the honor of coaching with some great people,” she said. The athletes who swim for Colleen clearly love and respect her, and she shares that love and respect.

Colleen is also a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who cherishes her family above all else.

