WHYoming: Colt Klements

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Colt Klements, an English teacher at Green River High School. During his five years at GRHS, Colt has taught World Literature and Mythology, Studies in Film, Journalism, and Yearbook. He is also involved with the GRHS Ski/Snowboard Club.

Colt was born and raised in Wyoming, and it seems to be the perfect place for his active lifestyle. When he’s not teaching in the classroom, he is outdoors. Whether he is hiking, snowboarding, biking, rock climbing, hunting, or something else, he enjoys keeping active and being in nature.

This community series is brought to you by:

.