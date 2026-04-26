WHYoming: Connor Morrison

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This month, we talked to Rock Springs Police Officer Connor Morrison. Morrison is a Kentucky native who decided to move out west with his wife when Rock Springs caught their eye.

What made you and your wife decide to leave Kentucky and head west to Wyoming?

My wife and I grew up together in Kentucky. We always had the desire to move West when we got married. We love the peace, space, and the fact there is less people and more elk. We took a few trips out west while we were dating and never wanted to leave. Once we got married and finished college, we knew a move was coming. We actually had never been to Wyoming before starting the RSPD application process. Almost 6 years ago, my wife googled, “Cop Jobs in Wyoming”, and Rock Springs was the first to pop up. Two weeks later, we were here taking my PT test and written exam at the REC Center.

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What was your first impression of Rock Springs when you arrived?

I remember being awestruck by the amount of public land. Between tests, my wife and I took a drive down Highway 530, and were absolutely blown away by beauty of the state, especially the Flaming Gorge overlook. We believed Rock Springs had a strange charm, and that the people were genuine.

What do you enjoy most about living in Rock Springs?

One thing that my wife and I love most about living in Rock Springs, is the amount of public land and outdoor activities there are here. We love the mountains, hunting, fishing, and any other outdoor activity you can think of. For us, there is no better spot in the world, than Rock Springs.

Another aspect that we love most about Rock Springs is how genuine the people are. If you need a shirt, it’s guaranteed someone will give you theirs off their back. They may cuss at you and call you an idiot when they’re doing it, but they’ll do it without hesitation, and with nothing expected in return.

What inspired you to become a police officer in the first place?

Most importantly, as a Christian, I feel called to have a career through which I can serve God. In my role as a police officer, I can be a positive force for His will, in some of people’s darkest moments. On top of that, I have always had a desire to help people, work outside, have a job that is different every day, and I love adrenaline. Becoming a police officer allows me to have all the above. I also respect the rights laid out in our Constitution and Declaration of Independence, and feel called to protect those rights.

What has been the most rewarding part of your career so far?

The most rewarding part of my career so far is the number of lives that I have been able to save. Since being with the PD, I have earned three lifesaving awards for successful resuscitation through CPR. Not included in these stats, are the amount of people that I have been able to help who were in crisis, whether they were actively suicidal or in a mental health crisis posing a threat to themselves, or others. It is also extremely rewarding to catch people when they’re running from you.

What’s one thing you wish more people understood about police officers?

I wish more people understood a lot of things about police officers, and police work in general. I suppose one in particular is the call volume and types of calls we respond to (yes, even in smaller towns like Rock Springs), take a toll. I remember I was working one Christmas Eve, and I continued trying to stop in for dinner with my wife and a great group of friends. I would spend approximately 5 minutes at dinner, before inevitably having to run to a call. They were astonished that these kinds of things were happening in Rock Springs, much less, on Christmas Eve.

I also wish people understood the deep desire held by law enforcement officers to abide by, and uphold the Constitution, especially here in Rock Springs. Not a shift goes by where we are not dealing with, and talking about people’s constitutional rights, and confirming that we as an agency uphold them. As much as we wish they were, situations are usually not black and white, and we use every tool in our arsenal to ensure people’s rights are supported.

How has preparing to become a father changed your perspective on life or your job?

I upped my life insurance policy.

But honestly, it has focused me during training in a whole new way. Whether I’m at the gym or on the range, I look at training with the sincerity that it deserves. As trite as it may sound, for law enforcement officers, training can be the difference between making it home, or not.

Looking ahead, do you see Rock Springs as your long-term home?

No matter what my wife and I’s future holds, Rock Springs will be where we end up.

What are your hobbies?

Our hobbies include: Hunting, fishing, hiking, off-roading, shooting, traveling, camping, boating, watching college football – Go Cats (and POKES), golfing, exercising, and nearly any other active hobby or sport you can think of.

If you’d like us to interview you or someone you know for #WHYoming, please send suggestions to [email protected]