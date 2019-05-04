WHYoming: Cristy DiSano

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Cristy DiSano, waitress at Santa Fe Southwest Grill. Cristy has been a waitress in Rock Springs for over 20 years and she greets every customer with a smile.

Cristy has a very positive outlook on life and her happiness radiates from her, making every patron feel welcome and cared for.

“If I can brighten anyone’s day with being happy and giving them good service, that just makes me feel really good,” Cristy said.

