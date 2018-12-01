#WHYoming: Darren Gregory

By
Olivia Kennah
-
100
Views

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to talk with Darren Gregory, owner and operator of Darren’s Towing in Green River. Darren is a Green River native and couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

Darren started Darren’s Towing in 1990 after he bought the business from his best friend and father-in-law Frank Reyes. The second generation business has been in the family since 1960.

Although Darren is a man of few words, it is clear that his passion lies with his family and his work.

Darren, how did you get into the towing business?

I started working at Frank’s Standard in 1983. I learned from one of the best, my father-in-law Frank Reyes, who had the business for 30 years.

I started Darren’s Towing in August of 1990. The business has been in the family since 1960.

Left: Frank Reyes, Darren’s father-in-law, at Frank’s Standard Towing; Right: Darren, at Frank’s Standard in 1986.

How did you end up in Green River?

I was born and raised in Green River.

What is something unique about you?

I have run this business as pretty much a one-man operation.

What are some of your hobbies?

Camping, riding ATVs, horses, fishing, and hunting.

Darren driving a RZR ATV at the Flaming Gorge.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

It’s small, and you always run into old friends.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

You got to like what you do.

Darren’s Towing in 1991.

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

The Cedar Mountain area.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?

Drive a tow truck, because that means you’re making money.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd. It’s my favorite song.

How would your friends describe you?

Hard worker, easy going, family man.

Darren with his family. From left to right: daughter and son-in-law Candace and Austin, wife Fran, and daughter and son-in-law Clairissa and Trevor.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments?

My daughters both became RNs, and my granddaughter, Ava.

Left: Darren with his daughter Candace; Middle: With his daughter Clairissa, son-in-law Trevor, wife Fran, and granddaughter Ava; Right: Darren with his granddaughter Ava.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

John Wayne. He’s the Duke.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

All of my family is here and it’s my home.

