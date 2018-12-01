WHYoming: Darren Gregory

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to talk with Darren Gregory, owner and operator of Darren’s Towing in Green River. Darren is a Green River native and couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

Darren started Darren’s Towing in 1990 after he bought the business from his best friend and father-in-law Frank Reyes. The second generation business has been in the family since 1960.

Although Darren is a man of few words, it is clear that his passion lies with his family and his work.

