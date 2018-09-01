WHYoming: Darren Howard

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.
This week, I had a chance to sit down with Darren Howard, the principal at Green River High School. Darren is a native of Sweetwater County and attended Rock Springs High School.
His experience at RSHS helped establish his love for learning and his desire to enter the field of education as a career.
“I chose education because I enjoy learning and making a difference in young people’s lives,” Darren said.
“My experience at Rock Springs High School solidified my decision to be a teacher, coach, and eventually an administrator. I had teachers that cared about their students and prepared us as young adults.”
Darren, how did you end up in Green River?
I graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1990 and left to attend the University of Nevada Las Vegas. I took a teaching job in Glenrock, Wyoming for 10 years, but my wife and I wanted to raise our family in Sweetwater County. We were both fortunate enough to get jobs in Green River and raise our family in this great community.
What do you like about working at Green River High School?
I work for an awesome group of professionals who truly care about learning for all students. Our mission is Great Relationships High Standards and our staff does a great job of making GRHS a fun, safe, learning environment.
“We have a saying that “We are Proud to be Wolves!” and I am fortunate to be part of a staff that cares about the success of kids and our community.
What is something unique about you?
I don’t know if this is unique or not, but I have been married to my high school sweetheart for 25 years.
What are some of your hobbies?
I enjoy the outdoors. Shooting archery, fishing and camping. Spending time with family in the mountains is the best way to relax.
What do you appreciate most about our community?
The people. The people in this community are hard working folks who are friendly, support education, and care about the welfare of others. I relate it to “Cowboy Ethics” and “Code of the West” which are a set of principles that most people live by in Sweetwater County.
If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?
One of my favorite quotes is: “No matter how impossible it all may seem… Never underestimate the power of a dream.” – Author unknown. I know it sounds like a cliché, but if you work hard, you can achieve goals and dreams.
Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?
I enjoy being outdoors so I spend my free time at the Flaming Gorge or in the mountains.
Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?
I enjoy walking. I walk to work most days.
What would you sing at karaoke night?
I’m not much of a singer, but it would have to be a song by Journey. “Faithfully” or “Don’t Stop Believing”.
How would your friends describe you?
As a person who cares about people and wants the best for everyone. I hope they would describe me as a person with integrity and principles.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
My proudest accomplishment has to be raising a family and watching my kids become young adults. Knowing that they are doing well and continue to pursue their goals and dreams.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
This is a tough one, but it would have to be someone of integrity. Bradley Cooper.
Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?
It is the greatest State in America. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
