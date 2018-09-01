WHYoming: Darren Howard

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Darren Howard, the principal at Green River High School. Darren is a native of Sweetwater County and attended Rock Springs High School.

His experience at RSHS helped establish his love for learning and his desire to enter the field of education as a career.

“I chose education because I enjoy learning and making a difference in young people’s lives,” Darren said.

“My experience at Rock Springs High School solidified my decision to be a teacher, coach, and eventually an administrator. I had teachers that cared about their students and prepared us as young adults.”

Darren, how did you end up in Green River?

I graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1990 and left to attend the University of Nevada Las Vegas. I took a teaching job in Glenrock, Wyoming for 10 years, but my wife and I wanted to raise our family in Sweetwater County. We were both fortunate enough to get jobs in Green River and raise our family in this great community.

What do you like about working at Green River High School?

I work for an awesome group of professionals who truly care about learning for all students. Our mission is Great Relationships High Standards and our staff does a great job of making GRHS a fun, safe, learning environment.

“We have a saying that “We are Proud to be Wolves!” and I am fortunate to be part of a staff that cares about the success of kids and our community.