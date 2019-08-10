WHYoming: David Galindo

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with David Galindo, sixth grade teacher at Eastside Elementary School. David was recognized as the 2019 Sweetwater County School District #1 Teacher of the Year, and was also a top five nominee for Wyoming Teacher of the Year.

Along with teaching, David is also the head coach for the Rock Springs High School boys swim team and an assistant coach for the girls swim team. He has a passion for teaching and coaching, and that is clear in how he dedicates himself every day. David sees his profession as a way to “make a difference” in children’s lives to hopefully leave a lasting positive impact.

David gives his all for his job, and anyone who works alongside David, has him as a teacher or a coach, or even just has the pleasure of knowing him can see that. For David, it’s more than a job but rather an opportunity to better the world, one student at a time. And when it comes down to it, it’s all for his students. Like David says, “It comes back to the students every time.”

