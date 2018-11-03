WHYoming: Denise Boudreault

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Denise Boudreault, the new manager of the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River and 20 year Air Force veteran. Her first official day as manager was Thursday, November 1.

Denise’s military career started as an 18-year-old high school graduate, who she says, “lacked direction”. She went to a recruiter and initially signed up for 6 years in the Air Force.

She is excited to be the new manager of the American Legion, and is looking forward to encouraging the public to attend more Legion events.

Denise, why did you decide to go into the military?



I graduated high school and I wasn’t ready to go to college, because I hated school. I didn’t have a lot of direction so one day I woke up and went to the recruiter and signed up that day. I was 18.

I have no relatives in the military, no history. I signed up for 6 years and ended up doing 21.

Why did you choose the Air Force?

I didn’t go into the Navy because I didn’t know how to swim. I was afraid of the water, so the Navy wasn’t an option. And I wasn’t real hard core so I didn’t want to go into the Marines or the Army, so the Air Force just seemed more appealing.