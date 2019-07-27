WHYoming: Donna Toly

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Donna Toly, the coordinator at the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen in Rock Springs. A retired Home Economics teacher, Donna has a passion for cooking and baking, as well as quilting. And with her retirement, she has found the time to use these passions for something very dear to her heart– volunteering.

Beyond her volunteer work for the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, Donna also organizes the program, “Blankets for kids, with LOVE”, which donates hand-maid quilts to children who are experiencing trauma and need a hug.

Donna came to Rock Springs nearly 40 years ago and has made this place her home. Through her teaching career and now her volunteer work, she has dedicated her life to serving this community. Moving from New Jersey to Wyoming was surely a big change, but she loves Rock Springs, Sweetwater County, and Wyoming. Plus, she loves the cold winters!

“I’d be happy if it was winter all the time,” Donna said. “Bring on the snow.”

