WHYoming: Hannah Moore

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Hannah Moore, Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen 2019. Since Hannah’s crowning, she has been working on her Impact Statement, which is #YouREnough. She wants to encourage others to be themselves.

“You will not be happy changing yourself to be what the world thinks you should be,” Hannah said.

Originally from California, Hannah moved to Rock Springs in 2012 and has made Wyoming her home. Now, she is a senior at Black Butte High School in Rock Springs. Hannah is a self-proclaimed “small town girl” and she loves this community that has accepted her with open arms.

This community series is brought to you by:

.