WHYoming: Irish Kreis

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to talk with Irish Kreis, the marketing and activities coordinator at Golden Hour Senior Center. Irish loves her job and feels very fortunate to be able to go to work every day. Beyond her work at Golden Hour, she is also President and Founder of the Monroe Elementary PTO and the Chairperson of the City of Green River Tree Board.

Irish moved to Green River from Nebraska and has become a very active member of the community during her time here. She feels it is important to volunteer her time when she can, not only to benefit the community, but to set a good example for her children. Irish loves Sweetwater County and Wyoming and she thinks it is the perfect place to raise her kids.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Irish, what do you do at Golden Hour Senior Center?

I am the marketing and activities coordinator at Golden Hour Senior Center. I plan and organize the day to day activities, plan our big events, and fundraisers. I started at Golden Hour Senior Center by volunteering as a home delivered meal driver. I was a stay at home mom at the time and the opportunity allowed me to bring my daughter with me to deliver the meals to homebound seniors. In January of 2018, I saw an ad for the position of marketing and activities coordinator. It felt kismet and I applied. The stars aligned and everything fell into place. I have been at a job I love for almost 3 years.

What do you enjoy about working at Golden Hour?

The Golden Hour Senior Center gives me the opportunity to work in multiple areas that I love. First and foremost the patrons. Senior citizens are so much fun to work with and they have the best stories. I consider it a gift to be part of their day.

Golden Hour allows my creative side to come through, with marketing, graphic design, event planning, and daily activities.

I have been involved in fundraising and philanthropy for many years. Helping seniors get the resources that they need to improve their lives, is crucial for their overall wellbeing and health.

What other groups and volunteer work do you participate in throughout the community?

I am currently the President and Founder of the Monroe Elementary PTO a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization benefitting Monroe Elementary School in Green River. You will also find me volunteering in other aspects of the Sweetwater County School District #2. Creating video content for Monroe Elementary, and any other hat they need me to wear.

I am also the Chairperson of the City of Green River Tree Board, helping keep Green River a Tree City USA for 37 years running.

Why do you believe it is important to volunteer in your community?

I believe it is important to volunteer in a way that best suits your skills. Many of the great things our community has to offer are led by volunteer groups. I also volunteer to show my children that everyone can make an impact on their community.

What is something unique about you?

I am a jack of all trades, but the master of none.

How did you end up in Green River?

My husband and I are originally from Nebraska. My husband was recruited for a job eight years ago. We had never heard of Green River and knew very little. When we came out for the interview process, we felt it would be a good fit for our family.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

I appreciate the people I have met here in Green River. Being involved in the community gives me an opportunity to meet people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise. There is also no late fees on library books, I really appreciate that.

What are some of your hobbies?

Travel, food, craft beers, hiking, cheese, and Golden Retrievers.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Give freely, take an inventory of what you have to give, and give it freely. Maybe right now you have little to give, but someday you will, and when you do I want you to give it freely.

Where are some of your favorite places to hang out in Sweetwater County?

Anywhere we can find a unique looking rock and be free to enjoy nature.

Would you rather walk, take a bike, ride a horse, or drive a car?

With three Golden Retrievers, I’d have to say walk. Nothing like a long walk along the Green River.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

With my best girlfriends by my side, it would be OutKast – Hey Ya! Because who doesn’t want to “shake it like a polaroid picture”?

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

Emma Stone, she has a great sense of humor.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments?

Becoming a mom. Of all the things I have wanted to be, nothing is greater than motherhood.

Why do you choose to continue living in Wyoming?

Great jobs, great community, and the great outdoors.

[/vc_column_text][vc_separator]

Do you have someone you think would be great for our WHYoming interviews? Let us know! Your Name * First Last

Your Submission * First Last

Tell us something interesting about them. *

Let us know how to contact them. *

[/vc_column][/vc_row]