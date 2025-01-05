WHYoming: Jaycia Wisniewski-Hunt

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership with Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

For this month’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to talk with Jaycia Wisniewski-Hunt, owner and operator of Grub’s Drive In. Grub’s is an iconic restaurant in Rock Springs, and a local favorite. Jaycia stepped up a year ago today, Jan. 4, to ensure the legacy of Grub’s would live on.

Born and raised in Rock Springs, Jaycia is a forever resident of this town she loves so much. While she lives in Green River now, her roots are in Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County is her home. She couldn’t imagine living anywhere else, and she loves this community dearly. Everyone in Sweetwater County talks about how giving and supportive the people are here, and Jaycia is one of those people who make Sweetwater County such an amazing place to live. If you don’t already know Jaycia, head over to Grub’s and she’ll greet you with the kind of smile and cheerfulness that will make you feel like you’ve been friends for years. That’s just the kind of person she is.

Jaycia, for those who don’t know, what do you do for a living?

My name is Jaycia Wisniewski-Hunt. I am the owner and operator of Grub’s Drive In, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Why did you decide to take Grub’s over?

Grub’s Drive In was established in 1946, it’s a historical landmark and original 50’s diner. It’s one of the last establishments on the old HWY30. When it closed in spring of 2023, I couldn’t believe this was going to be the end of an era.

It was the first job I had. I started when I was 12 and worked until I was 26. It is the place where I learned my work ethic the importance of honesty and hard work. I learned the meaning of mom and pops establishments and unlimited respect of working with the owners and knowing this is their livelihood.

I always loved my job at Grub’s, all that it stood for, the family who ran it, the struggles they went through and how they held it together. I had been gone for 20 plus years when it was listed for sale. At that time, I told my husband, “we should BUY IT.”

We were fortunate to be in a position where this was possible. Although we had so many trials in the beginning, we didn’t give up! There were days I felt like giving up, but I knew this was my calling and everything was going to be fine. God brought me to it, I just knew he would bring me through it!

What do you love most about your job?

I love the memories it holds for everyone. Whether it’s the first time or the hundredth, you never forget eating here. There is a memory, a story, an experience. Grub’s is its own vibe. It’s an authentic 50’s diner. It’s the feelings stored deep within.

I love that a horseshoe shaped counter, with 13 chairs, breakfast of the past, old fashioned burgers, fresh cut fries, milkshakes and soda have provided 78 years of memories, stories to “No.4”, Hwy30, Rock Springs, Sweetwater County and those traveling I-80. Grub’s Drive In is iconic! I love it!

How long have you lived in Sweetwater County?

I was born and raised in Rock Springs 49 years ago. I grew up a little over 100 yards away from Grub’s. Down the street and around the corner. My parents still live in my childhood home.

I have lived in Green River for the past 20 years, but I have always worked in Rock Springs. My husband is from Green River and we joke about our “in home rivalry” because I will always be from Rock Springs!

What is something unique about you?

I love theater and all music. I play the piano, love to sing and dance. Going to concerts is one of my favorite things to do with my family. I think my employees get a kick out of the different versions of myself I show them.

What are some of your hobbies?

In my spare time, I thoroughly enjoy sewing and quilting. I love doing craft projects with my children. I love to read and learn. One of my favorite quotes is, “A well read woman, is a dangerous creature.”

What do you appreciate most about our community?

Not just my business but our community is so supportive of all things. They support any fundraising project, they are helpful to our youth, I love the closeness of a tight knit community. Sweetwater County is a powerful force. I love being from Rock Springs and from Wyoming.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Always put God in front of all you do and it will work out according to his plan.

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

In a gym watching sports! Call me crazy, my husband and I love to go watch all sports, our favorite is basketball. Even though we don’t have any children that play high school basketball we love to go watch. Any gym, any where, we will go watch.

If you had all the time and resources necessary, what’s a skill you would want to learn?

To be a baker and make decorative sugar cookies, cakes and pies. I’m not a good at baking, I would like to be better. My mother bakes for every holiday and my future daughter-in-law is a wonderful baker. I have crippling ADHD and I think it would teach me patience, focus, calm my mind, and everyone loves baked goods!

What song would you sing at karaoke night?

Haha…. That depends on who I’m with and where I’m at. It would probably be “Up In Here” by DMX, it’s my hype song and I always joke and bark like him. This is a “if you know you know question,” my friends and family totally get it!

How would your friends and family describe you?

This is a great question! I sent this question out for them to answer. Their responses held so much meaning because I never know what the people I love think:

Optimistic, Loving, Tenacious, Determined, Temporarily Unhinged, Gracious, Dedicated, Understanding, Hard working, Resilient, Relentless, Silly, Inclusive, Energetic, Powerful, Contemplative, Fun, Giving, Prayerful, Loud, Forgiving, Tender Hearted, Edgy, Spicy, Perfectly Made, Loyal, Honest, and God-fearing!

This sums me up pretty well, I love it.

What is one, or a few, of your proudest accomplishments?

I will always be “most proud” of my family—my last name “Wisniewski”. My parents raised a family of six children to be loyal, honest and hard working.

The five siblings I walked through childhood with into adulthood and the families of ours we all would eventually have. I am proud of each extension of the unions we all have.

My marriage to an extraordinary man who took my two oldest children as his own and they know no different. The family we would have and the life we share, no matter how difficult. We have each other and I am proud of that.

My oldest treasure, Joseph. My owning this business means so much to him. The first nine years of his life were spent inside the walls of this diner. He has so many memories of this being his normal. When I no longer worked at Grub’s, I didn’t realize the impact it had on his little self. I am so proud of my accomplishment owning this business.

For my son, Joe…it’s like we picked up right where we left off.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

I would easily pick both of my daughters to play this role. They are the perfect depictions of myself at those places in my life. They have been told countless times they look like, act like or remind other’s of their mother.

I would be honored for them to portray me. I have always thought of how remarkable these two young ladies are and how much I look up to them. Then I have to remind myself, they are who I created them to be. They are perfect.

Why do you choose to live in Wyoming?

I choose to live here because Wyoming is who I am. It’s the people I surround myself with, it’s beautiful, it’s open, it’s kind, it’s small, it’s my family.

