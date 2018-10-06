WHYoming: Jenni Knezovich

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Jenni Knezovich of Fotos by Jenni. Jenni was born and raised in Sweetwater County and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

Jenni is deeply rooted in the community, especially with being involved in so many people’s happiest moments. Photographing weddings, senior photos, birth announcements, and so much more has given her a special opportunity to get to know the residents of Rock Springs and Green River. The community loves Jenni, and it’s no wonder why.

Jenni, can you tell me a bit about how you started Fotos by Jenni?



I was working full-time as the executive assistant to the Director at Southwest Counseling. It was pretty high stress. So when the opportunity presented itself, I just decided it was time to start shooting full time. I dove in head-first and knew I was going to have to hustle hard. It seemed to have worked out ok.

I loved my job at SCS, but nothing beats getting to be a part of people’s best moments. Holding their newborn babies, seeing them walk down an aisle to marry their best friend, getting to hang out with their kids, it’s all good moments.

How did you get into photography?

I was a GRHS art student, a Rudy Gunter kid. The plan was to go to art school. I lived for my art, and had received a scholarship to Cleveland Institute of Art. But Cleveland seemed so far away, and I was scared to have to move, find a job, a place to live, so I decided I needed a few years at WWCC first.

I walked into the Art department wearing my GRHS letter jacket and was very clearly told I wouldn’t be receiving an art scholarship. My art wasn’t even taken out of my art case and looked at. My letter jacket was all they needed to see. I was hurt, and worried.

I really thought I needed a full ride scholarship, so I took the handful or crappy photos I had taken during yearbook class my senior year down to Dr. Brinkerhoff’s photography department. There was only one photography grant to be given. Dr. Brinkerhoff told me there had been 200 kids that had showed up in hopes of receiving his grant. He also told me my work was crap, but that he could see a drive and ambition in me that couldn’t be taught to others. So I received the last photography grant ever awarded by WWCC.

Dr. Brinkerhoff left that summer and I had to change my major within the first year, but I was hooked. I continue my education every day, but now I do it through national and state organizations like PPA (Professional Photographers Association) and WPPA (Wyoming Professional Photographers Association).

Being denied an art scholarship stung at the time, but it put me on this path.