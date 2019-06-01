WHYoming: Jennifer Edelmayer

What is something unique about you?

I’m just kind of a quirky, deaf (in her left ear), left-handed Leo, and just kind of an out of the box thinker. I think that’s just being raised most of my childhood on the back of a horse in the mountains with real things like bears and wolves and getting hurt. So I never really learned to fear people.

But then, on a more serious level, at 27 I was dying of heart failure. I had a 16 millimeter hole in my heart. I had to have emergency heart surgery. My heart device was made in Switzerland and over-nighted. It was that much of an emergency, they didn’t know how I was walking and alive.

I wasn’t able to cognitively function. I had a misdiagnosed heart defect, so at six I should have been having heart surgery but instead they put me on Ritalin said I have ADD. So it suppressed my ability to function. I still graduated high school with a B average and a Division I full-ride scholarship. I made it that far, but it was very challenging. But as soon as I landed in college, the strain on my heart got worse and my cognitive ability got lower. I was suppressed for some time.

I was able to get through school and be an athlete just because, mind over matter. Clinically I had zero symptoms of heart problems, besides my blood oxygen being low. If I had been told at 6 or 7 that I might be lethargic, then that’s what I would have become. But I was told I was a warrior badass Indian princess so that’s what I was.

To have a couple of children, going through the scare of having heart failure, and to come out of it and have the ability and that awakening, all my priorities shifted from that event and waking up out of that haze.

So I was like one, I didn’t die, that’s great. Two, I probably have a purpose. And three, my priorities are probably way different than someone else at 27. You know, I wasn’t worried about accumulating stuff, I wanted knowledge and a vehicle to share that. So oils, yoga, gardening, that’s kind of how it all filled out.

I’m actually teaching yoga at rehab right now. So I’m at Southwest Counseling Services doing a pilot program to incorporate yoga into rehabilitation for trauma and substance abuse. That’s been really special because I’ve been put on opioids 24 times, and to get off of them every time is a big accomplishment.

