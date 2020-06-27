WHYoming: Jesse Traylor

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to talk with Jesse Traylor, the Electrical and Instrumentation Supervisor for Simplot Phosphates. Prior to his work at Simplot, Jesse was a Sargent in the United States Marine Corps. It was in the Marines that he learned the electrical trade.

A Rock Springs native, Jesse and his wife, Gabrielle, decided to come back to Rock Springs after his time in the Marines to settle down and make a home. After seeing many different places and countries during his time in the Marines, Jesse knew there was no place like Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jesse, what do you do for a living?

I am currently the Electrical and Instrumentation Supervisor for Simplot Phosphates. I started in the electrical trade in 2010 as an Aviation Electrician in the United States Marine Corps. After I left the Marines, I did a short time with Schlumberger as an electronics position before hiring on with Simplot in 2015.

Why did you decide to join the Marine Corps?

I joined the Marines because I really did not want to go to college at the time. I knew that it would be best for me to gain some skills that could help me in the future with whatever career path I decided to take. I also really enjoyed travelling and wanted to see what life outside of Wyoming would be like. I spent four years on Active Duty and was fortunate enough to travel around the world and visit some really interesting countries. I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

How did you end up in Rock Springs?

So I am originally from Rock Springs and spent most of my time in the Marines living in San Diego, CA. After my time in the Marines, I knew I wanted to come home to be back with my family and friends. At the time, my wife Gabrielle and I thought the best thing for us would be to come home and start our careers out with the support of families.

Jesse skiing with wife, Gabrielle.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

What I love most about our community is the willingness to come together for others. I can’t count the number of times that someone is in need of help with food, medical expenses, looking for work etc. and you see news articles and Facebook posts from everyone in our community helping out. It is a great feeling that we can all give a little back and are willing to help each other in times of need.

What are your some of your hobbies?

Most of my hobbies are quite outdoors-oriented like most of us. I really enjoy skiing with my wife and son, hiking, camping, boating, mountain biking, archery hunting and travelling. I truly enjoy spending my time with family and friends, so anything with them and I am happy.

Jesse with a bull elk he hunted with a bow.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

If I had to give one piece of general advice, it would be to enjoy life while you can. Too often, we get caught up in the hustle and bustle of work, college, family commitments and so on, that we forget to really enjoy ourselves. I am quite guilty of this so I should probably take my own advice!

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

My favorite place to go in Sweetwater County would have to be the Flaming Gorge. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing body of water so close to us. My family and I have jumped in head first with boating the last few years so that is at the top of our “fun list” lately.

Jesse boating at the Flaming Gorge.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

I am not a singer at all but if I had to sing at karaoke night I think I could remember all of the lyrics to Troubadour by George Strait. I wouldn’t count on it though!

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse, or drive a car?

I would have to say walk or ride a bike. I really try to stay active as much as possible so that I can enjoy doing things outdoors with my family. Sitting around too much makes ski trips hurt too much the next day!

What is one of your proudest accomplishments?

My proudest accomplishment in life is my son Rhett. I was never really sure if I would have any kids when I was younger but I am so proud to be his dad and enjoy watching him grow and learn.

Jesse with his son, Rhett.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

If I could choose one person to play a movie about my life it would have to be a younger version of Tommy Lee Jones because I feel like our attitudes are pretty similar in most of the roles he plays.

Why do you choose to continue living in Wyoming?

I choose to continue living in Wyoming because of the public land access and the beauty we are exposed to every day. I have been all over the world and love where we live. We are fortunate to have great opportunities for fulfilling careers and have the world’s biggest outdoor playground.

[/vc_column_text][vc_separator]

Do you have someone you think would be great for our WHYoming interviews? Let us know! Your Name * First Last

Your Submission * First Last

Tell us something interesting about them. *

Let us know how to contact them. *

[/vc_column][/vc_row]