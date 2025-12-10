WHYoming: JJ Syvrud

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This month is former NFL player and Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Director JJ Syvrud.

How would you describe your time in the NFL?

I was drafted in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft, which honestly came as a surprise, as I didn’t expect to get drafted at all. I came out of a small NAIA school up in Jamestown, North Dakota, so jumping to the highest level of football was a huge leap. On top of that, I had to switch from defensive line to linebacker, and I went through three different head coaches in each of the three years I was there, so there was never much consistency. To be honest, I never really made the full transition, and I only played in one regular season game during my two and a half years in the league. Like they say, I had a cup of coffee in the NFL.



Even though it was short, it was a great experience. It pushed me in ways I didn’t expect and gave me a lot of perspective. Living in New York after coming from Rock Springs and a small college program really made me appreciate the value of a small town and real community.

What made you move back to Rock Springs after your NFL career?

Rock Springs has always been home, so it made sense to come back while I figured out what was next after football. I graduated with a degree in business management and was looking for something in that field. Around that time, my mother-in-law told me about an opening for a Senior Recreation Supervisor with the Parks and Recreation Department. She thought it fit me better than the business-related jobs I was applying for at the time. The more I thought about it, the more it made sense. I had worked with youth in camps during college and even with the Jets, so the recreation role felt like a natural next step. I applied, got the job, and I’ve been with Rock Springs Parks and Recreation ever since.

What made you want to pursue a career in the Parks and Recreation Department?

As I mentioned earlier, I didn’t initially plan on a career in Parks and Recreation. When I first took the job, I saw it as a good opportunity while I figured out what came next after football. But once I got into it, I realized how much I enjoyed the work. Interacting with people while they enjoyed their leisure time and being part of creating opportunities for the community was genuinely rewarding. Over time, I came to see how much of an impact Parks and Recreation has on the overall quality of life here, and that’s what made me want to stay and build a career in it.

What projects are you most proud of in your role as Parks and Recreation Director, and how do you feel they’ve impacted the community?

In my first year, the biggest challenges have centered around how we continue to fund our programs while also addressing years of deferred maintenance and aging infrastructure. Those issues have been at the forefront since day one.

Even with those challenges, there have been some real highlights. Securing a $740,000 grant through the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation’s Collaborative Projects program to build a new splash pad will be a nice addition to our park system and something for families to look forward to.

Another positive has been launching Christmas in the Park this past year. It brought people together in a fun, positive way, and we’re already looking forward to building on that success this year.

Looking back on your decision to move back to Rock Springs, would you have done anything differently?

Looking back, I don’t feel like there’s anything major I’d change. Moving back gave me the chance to build a great life. I’ve got a wonderful family, strong friendships, and a solid group of people I’ve worked with over the years. As time’s gone on, I’ve come to appreciate this community more and more. Every experience here has shaped who I am, so I don’t have any regrets about the path I’ve taken.

What is it about the community of Rock Springs that makes it special to you?

My wife and I have been together since high school, and we both grew up here, and now we’ve been married for 25 years, so there is a lot of memories for us here. This community has always been a big part of our lives; it’s where we met, built our careers, and raised our daughter. Having family and lifelong friends nearby is something we’ve never taken for granted. There’s a sense of familiarity and support here that’s hard to find anywhere else. Raising our daughter in the same town we grew up in has given her that same foundation, and over the years, we’ve both come to appreciate how genuine and caring the people of Rock Springs really are.

What are some of your hobbies?

I enjoy spending time with friends and family. In the winter, I like to be in the mountains snowboarding, and in the summer, I like to camp and golf.

If you could give one piece of advice, what would it be?

When it comes to moving back to Rock Springs, I always tell people “don’t ever say you’re *never* coming back, because that pretty much guarantees you will.” It’s kind of a running joke, but there’s truth to it. I’d tell people to look for the good in this community and appreciate the relationships you build just by being part of it. The longer you’re here, the more you realize how many people are willing to help and look out for one another. That’s what makes Rock Springs such a great place to call home.

What’s your favorite NFL team?

I don’t really have a favorite NFL team anymore, and to be honest, I don’t watch much football these days. My wife’s the real fan in the house. She’s in a fantasy football league, and that’s about the only reason I keep up with what’s going on. At this point, she knows way more about the NFL than I do.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

Probably Clint Eastwood or John Wayne, somebody who could make me look tougher than I actually am. I’d settle for fooling a few people for a couple of hours on screen. If we went by looks, then I guess somebody bald. Maybe Telly Savalas.

Why do you choose to continue living in Wyoming?

Even though I grew up here, it feels more like home every year. Sometimes I wonder what it would be like to live somewhere else, but whenever I visit other places, they just don’t feel right. I think I’m probably stuck here, which works just fine for me.

Anything else you would like to tell us about?

Interviews have always been a little outside my comfort zone, and I’ve probably talked enough already. But I’m proud to live and work in Rock Springs and to be part of a community that keeps finding ways to grow and improve. As part of the City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department, I’m glad I get to play a role in improving our community and helping make Rock Springs a better place to live.

If you'd like us to interview yourself or someone you know for #WHYoming, please send us suggestions to james@sweetwaternow.com