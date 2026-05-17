WHYoming: Julie Seymour

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This month, we talked to Green River’s Julie Seymour, a GRHS activities assistant, lifelong athlete, and two-time Boston Marathon finisher who found her love of running later in life and never looked back.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I was born and raised in Rock Springs. I moved to Green River about 10 years ago for a job with the school district, and I’ve been here ever since. I work in the activities office at Green River High School alongside athletic director Tony Beardsley. I have two kids. My son still lives here in Green River, and my daughter is a traveling nurse on the East Coast right now. I’ve always had dogs, and we walk the green belt pretty much every day.

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You were a multi-sport athlete growing up. Were you always a runner?

No, I actually hated running. I did track in high school at Rock Springs, but only because I wanted to earn the 10-letter award. I started running later in life when I was going through my divorce. It was my therapy. I learned to really fall in love with it, and it kind of went from there.

How did you go from running for your mental health to qualifying for the Boston Marathon?

I did a few half marathons first. My first was the Vegas Rock and Roll Half Marathon with some friends, and then the San Diego Half Marathon. My first full marathon was the Run with the Horses right here in Green River, which I’ve now done four or five times. Then a friend of mine from Rock Springs encouraged me to try to qualify for Boston. It seemed really out of reach at first. I qualified three years ago, but that year, about 3,000 more people qualified than they allow in, so I missed the cutoff by two minutes. I kept at it, and when I turned 50 last year, the qualifying time got a little more within reach. I ran the Ogden Marathon in 3:43 and made it. I’ve now run Boston twice.

How does the Boston Marathon compare to anything else you have run?

It’s not even comparable. The crowds never stop. From the starting line to the finish, both sides of the street are lined with people cheering the entire time. There is not one single break. The first year I ran it, I went with just one AirPod in because they say you want to hear everything on your first time. I hardly even remember listening to anything through my headphones either year, because the crowd noise just takes over. When you really stop and think about it, all these people are out there for hours cheering for total strangers. It’s really touching and inspirational. Running the Ogden or the Run with the Horses, I have my AirPods in on full blast because it’s basically a solo run. Boston is just a completely different experience.

Julie Seymour after completing the Boston Marathon. Courtesy photo.

Why do you stay in Wyoming?

I really have no reason to leave. My parents are still in Rock Springs, my son is here in Green River, and I just love the smaller community feel. Everybody is so friendly and helpful. I can leave work, go to the grocery store, and be home in 20 minutes. I don’t like big cities. I love to visit them when my daughter is posted somewhere new, but I always love coming back home. And the green belt alone is reason enough to stay.

What are your hobbies?

Running, obviously. Walking my dogs on the green belt. Visiting my daughter wherever her nursing assignments take her. We also try to plan a couple of family trips a year, whether that’s Bear Lake, Hawaii, or somewhere new. And honestly, I’m pretty boring. I work, I run, and I go see my daughter. I’m good with that.

If you’d like us to interview you or someone you know for #WHYoming, please send suggestions to [email protected]