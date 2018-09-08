WHYoming: Kelly Palmer

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.
We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?
This week, I had a chance to sit down with Kelly Palmer, real estate broker at Brokerage Southwest. Kelly has lived in Sweetwater County since she was nine-years-old, and has raised her two kids here.
Kelly loves the people in Sweetwater County, and the people love her. She is a well-known and well-liked person in the community, and after getting to know her better this week, it is easy to see why.
Kelly, how did you get into realty?
I used to work for a credit union and my mom, Maggie Riley, has owned and operated Brokerage Southwest for 20 years. She asked me to come work with her to eventually take over the business. So in 2008 I arrived and have been here ever since.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
I love working with buyers and sellers to help make their dreams become a reality. Its so nice meeting new people and there isn’t ever two deals alike. It is never boring.
How did you end up in Sweetwater County?
My dad worked for Pacific Corp and had taken a job at the Jim Bridger Power Plant. I was 9-years-old when we came to Rock Springs. I graduated from Rock Springs High School and later moved to Green River. Green River is where I currently live and raised both of my children.
What is something unique about you?
That I will take care of someone else before myself and I’m very observant of people and their characteristics. People may think I’m staring and being judgmental, but inside I’m curious of their story and history.
What are some of your hobbies?
I love to camp (when someone invites), love being on the lake or in the mountains, and also golfing. My favorite past time used to be snowmachining but I haven’t done that in a long while either.
I honestly love to do anything outdoors. I also love working on my home.
What do you appreciate most about our community?
People, People, People. Both communities are made up of magnificent people. So many families with great values.
I can honestly say if there is ever anyone in need, the citizens of both towns join forces and make it happen. I’m sure that is the case in a lot of smaller areas but I just feel such a closeness of the people in Sweetwater County.
If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?
Take each day one at a time and stay true to yourself and family! Family should be first!
Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?
The Flaming Gorge.
Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?
Ha, a car for sure, as I can get where I need to be faster (in this business of real estate). But I honestly feel that if there was a horse option, I would take that any day. Again, I love the outdoors and I do love animals.
What would you sing at karaoke night?
Sweet Caroline, by Neal Diamond. Brings back great memories.
How would your friends describe you?
Easy going and would do anything for anybody, and a contagious laugh and very welcoming.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
My two kids. So proud of them and the adults they have grown into. I wouldn’t trade being a mom for anything.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
Hmm, well I guess Sandra Bullock. Love her demeanor.
Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?
Family, friends, and the wide open spaces.
