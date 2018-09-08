WHYoming: Kelly Palmer

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Kelly Palmer, real estate broker at Brokerage Southwest. Kelly has lived in Sweetwater County since she was nine-years-old, and has raised her two kids here.

Kelly loves the people in Sweetwater County, and the people love her. She is a well-known and well-liked person in the community, and after getting to know her better this week, it is easy to see why.

This community series is brought to you by:

Kelly, how did you get into realty?

I used to work for a credit union and my mom, Maggie Riley, has owned and operated Brokerage Southwest for 20 years. She asked me to come work with her to eventually take over the business. So in 2008 I arrived and have been here ever since.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I love working with buyers and sellers to help make their dreams become a reality. Its so nice meeting new people and there isn’t ever two deals alike. It is never boring.