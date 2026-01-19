WHYoming: Koral Heuller

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This month is Rock Springs Junior High Counselor and member of the Sweetwater County fair board, Koral Heuller

What drew you to Wyoming, and what made you decide to live in Rock Springs specifically?

I’m a Wyoming native, and it’s always been home. I’m drawn to the strong sense of community, the closeness of family and friends, and the abundance of outdoor opportunities. I love that you can head in any direction and find recreation of every kind. Even when I leave, I know I want to come back soon. My job, my students, and my colleagues matter deeply to me. There’s something special about being able to run errands anywhere in town and be there within ten minutes—it makes daily life feel manageable and connected. My family and friends are everything to me.

How would you describe the sense of community in Rock Springs?

The sense of community here is real and constant. I’ve witnessed every type of crisis, but I’ve also seen incredible generosity and care. When someone needs help, it usually takes just one phone call or a bit of outreach before the community steps in. There are boards, clubs, restaurants, and organizations that make sure people are taken care of. You get a wave when you’re driving, and no one is left alone if they don’t want to be. Rock Springs truly looks out for its own.

What are some things you love most about living in Wyoming that you think might be different from other places?

Wyoming isn’t for the weak, but there’s a magic here, especially in the outdoors. There’s a shared desire to keep things in order and at peace. Accountability matters, but so does support. Whether it’s law enforcement, schools, the URA, the Boys & Girls Club, faith-based services, local restaurants and breweries, outdoor and indoor recreation, or simply the choice to stay home, people are supported here. There’s a deep sense of balance between responsibility, freedom, and care.

What are some of your hobbies?

Fishing is my absolute favorite thing in the world. I don’t care if I get skunked, catch little ones, or anything in beyond, I’m always up for it. I love catching new species, and my next goal is landing a golden trout in the high country. I also love playing volleyball with my amazing friends and teammates through rec and competitive leagues. Hiking, reading, Bunco with my awesome group, and game nights with friends are some of my favorite ways to unwind. I’m deeply connected to the local hockey community and am an avid Rock Springs Miners fan. Coaching and supporting young athletes is something I truly love. There is no better feeling than watching a young player master a skill!

What made you decide to work as a counselor?

At a young age, I knew I wanted to bring smiles or a sense of “okay” to others. At first, I thought that meant becoming an orthodontist. As I grew older and experienced struggles of my own—and watched people I love go through emotional challenges—I realized it wasn’t an outward smile I wanted to help create. It was a sense of peace and well-being in people’s lives and hearts. Taking Psychology 101 with the legendary Jan Torres and a social work class with Laura Schmidt-Pizzato at WWCC completely shaped my path. After those classes, I knew without a doubt that this was my life’s work.

What’s most rewarding or challenging about being a counselor here?

The rewards of this career far outweigh the challenges. I truly believe I have the best job in the world. Watching a student recognize their unique strengths and work through what once felt impossible is indescribable. Students endure things that are unimaginable, and their resilience is extraordinary. I could write a novel about what I’ve seen people overcome.

The biggest challenge is how quickly mental health concerns are increasing. That said, I work alongside an incredible department of school counselors and social workers who are fully committed to supporting students. Parents in this community are our greatest allies, and I genuinely believe most of us are doing the very best we can. Rock Springs has strong advocates who continually push us to do better for our youth.

What’s the most important thing you think a counselor can do to support youth in a community like Rock Springs?

To support young people effectively, counselors must watch closely, advocate fiercely, stay curious, and remain vigilant. We need to take everything seriously, be present, keep learning, and work with care. We may not always know what someone is going through—but we don’t have to know in order to care.

What inspired you to join the county fair board, and what do you hope to accomplish in this role?

The Events Complex played a huge role in shaping me as my very first job at 14 was as a “Trashbuster.” I’ve always felt the county fair holds a kind of magic rooted in pure fun and community. As I grew older, I came to understand just how much work goes into making these events successful. These gatherings are the heart of a community coming together. Friends encouraged me to apply, and it felt like the right way to give back to a place that has given me so much. My goal is to offer full support and commitment. The team works tirelessly to bring in great events, and I’m here to help in any way I can. Every decision is made with care, thought, and intention.

How do you balance preserving classic fair traditions with introducing new, exciting ideas for younger audiences?

The board does an excellent job balancing tradition with new ideas. There’s a strong mix of experience and fresh perspective, and many thoughtful “if/then” conversations happen behind the scenes. We understand that expectations vary widely across the community, and we do our best to consider all viewpoints while making decisions that serve everyone.

If you could have any artists perform at the fair, who would it be?

I’ve been amazed at how expensive big-name performers are, which really highlights how impressive the team’s work is. While we may not land someone like Snoop Dogg or Luke Combs, the artists we bring in consistently exceed expectations. Ian Munsick was incredible, and Ella Langley would be amazing. No matter who ends up on the stage, it always seems that the performers we’re able to book absolutely rock.

