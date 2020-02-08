WHYoming: Laurie Carollo

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Laurie Carollo, an instructor of College and Career Readiness at Western Wyoming Community College in Green River. Laurie is also the Board Secretary for the Wild Sage Market, a natural food co-op with the goal of bringing a second grocery store to Green River.

Laurie has lived in Green River for 20 years and raised both of her children here. Her husband, Marty, is a Green River native, while Laurie is originally from California. At this point in her life, she can’t imagine living anywhere else.

