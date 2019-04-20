WHYoming: Levi Powers

How did you end up in Rock Springs?

So I just finished school in December, and I went to the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. That’s a four-year program to get your Master of Divinity, and that’s a requirement in the Lutheran Church to be a pastor.

I started putting my paperwork in to find a call, or a church, in September. Twice a year, the Conference of Bishops of the national church get together, there’s about 65 of them, and they look at all the paperwork for people who are waiting for their first call. This year there was 140 of us.

The paperwork is kind of like a resume but you can put where you want to end up on it. I put that I wanted to be out of the Midwest, I want to go on an adventure and do something completely different, and this is definitely completely different than Wisconsin.

There were three elements to where I wanted to go. The first was I wanted to be out of the Midwest. The second was that I wanted to go to Utah. So, they got me as close to Utah as possible. The third was, I am a gay man and in our church that’s ok, I could be married to a man if I wanted.

I wanted to go somewhere that there maybe hasn’t been a lot of public affirmation of LGBT people, or that could use more witnesses. I feel called to meet people where they’re at, so that doesn’t mean they have to agree with me because I’ll still love them the same. I just remember growing up in a very rural area, about 500 people, and having no one to turn to. So in that sense, I want to be that person that someone can turn to if they needed. So that’s part of the reason I’m out here too. I just want to show people that to be gay is a gift and not a curse of God. God loves you very much.

