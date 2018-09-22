WHYoming: Marsha Davidson

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Marsha Davidson, a cross utilized agent with SkyWest Airlines. She has been with SkyWest Airlines at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport for about five years.

Marsha has been in Rock Springs since 1996, and it is where she and her husband raised their five children. Marsha is very social and gets along with everyone. She makes friends wherever she goes.

Marsha, what is your job at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport?

My job title is “cross utilized agent”. That means that I work at the ticket counter, board passengers, and marshal airplanes, guiding them on and off the tarmac.

I load and unload luggage, search and clean the planes. I even spray the de-icing fluid on the planes from a boom truck during winter snow storms. About the only thing I don’t do is fly the plane, but I’m willing to learn!

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I just love people. I find it intriguing to talk to passengers about all the exciting places they are traveling as they depart for work or vacations. After being a stay-at-home mom for 18 years, I like the fact that every day brings new challenges at work.

I love the friendships and memories I have made with my co-workers. It’s truly amazing that SkyWest airlines provides me the benefit of traveling all over the world. SkyWest is a great company to work for.