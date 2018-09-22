WHYoming: Marsha Davidson

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.
We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?
This week, I had a chance to sit down with Marsha Davidson, a cross utilized agent with SkyWest Airlines. She has been with SkyWest Airlines at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport for about five years.
Marsha has been in Rock Springs since 1996, and it is where she and her husband raised their five children. Marsha is very social and gets along with everyone. She makes friends wherever she goes.
Marsha, what is your job at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport?
My job title is “cross utilized agent”. That means that I work at the ticket counter, board passengers, and marshal airplanes, guiding them on and off the tarmac.
I load and unload luggage, search and clean the planes. I even spray the de-icing fluid on the planes from a boom truck during winter snow storms. About the only thing I don’t do is fly the plane, but I’m willing to learn!
What do you enjoy most about your job?
I just love people. I find it intriguing to talk to passengers about all the exciting places they are traveling as they depart for work or vacations. After being a stay-at-home mom for 18 years, I like the fact that every day brings new challenges at work.
I love the friendships and memories I have made with my co-workers. It’s truly amazing that SkyWest airlines provides me the benefit of traveling all over the world. SkyWest is a great company to work for.
How did you end up in Rock Springs?
I grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska. I met and married my husband, Chris Davidson, while he was attending dental school at the University of Nebraska. He grew up in Rawlins, Wyoming. When he graduated he wanted to come back to Wyoming so we first moved to Pinedale and then settled in Rock Springs in 1996.
What is something unique about you?
I am not inhibited about talking to people I meet for the first time. This is a blessing because I make friends everywhere I go.
What are some of your hobbies?
Travel, of course. I’ve been fortunate enough to go to some wonderful and exotic locations throughout North and South America and Europe and Asia.
I’m super active so I love scuba diving, biking, photography, boating, hiking and sking (water & snow). I love going to country music concerts and any live sporting events.
What do you appreciate most about our community?
We live in a town with old fashion American values where the community comes together to help others in need.
If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?
Always put God and your family first.
Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?
That’s easy… Flaming Gorge is everyone’s go to place. It’s Sweetwater County’s own little slice of paradise. We love to spend time there with our family and friends boating, fishing, camping and enjoying nature.
Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?
None of the above. I’d rather fly in a plane. In a plane I can get to anywhere in the world in a short period of time.
What would you sing at karaoke night?
Good Girl by Dustin Lynch. Why? Do you really have to ask?
How would your friends describe you?
I hope my friends would say I’m always there for them, I am fun, happy, and optimistic.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
Raising my five beautiful kids.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
Goldie Hawn, because she has a fun and happy personality.
Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?
I choose to stay in Wyoming because my friends and family are here. I love what Wyoming has to offer and it is a great place to raise a family.
