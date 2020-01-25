WHYoming: Paula Antila

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Paula Antila, a hairdresser and long-time resident of Green River. Paula has been doing hair for about 35 years and she has owned her own salon with a nail tech for three and a half years.

Paula can’t imagine living anywhere else. She loves Green River and she feels fortunate to have been raised here and to have raised her own family here. She left after graduating high school but came back after three months. For Paula, there really is no place like home. And home has always been and will always be Green River.

This community series is brought to you by:

.