WHYoming: Tony Woodruff

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Tony Woodruff, a Sweetwater County native who spends most of his time in the gym body building.

If Tony isn’t at work where he drives a beer delivery truck, or at home with his family, you can find him in the gym. He started weightlifting in 2007 for the purpose of cage fighting, however, overtime he started focusing on being a strongman and powerlifting.

When i met up with Tony, he casually threw on plate after plate onto the weightlifting bar until he was squatting 400 pounds. He has been runner for Wyoming’s strongest man three times, and this coming May, he hopes to compete at the IPL World Cup at FitCon Utah.

Though Tony is very focused when it comes to powerlifting, his family comes first. He is a dedicated father and husband.

