WHYoming: Trent Williams

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to talk with Trent Williams, a Green River native and avid outdoorsmen. Trent works at Solvay Chemicals Inc., and when he’s not working, he can often be found exploring the outdoors.

Trent has a page “Trent Williams Outdoors” where he shows his experience as an ethical outdoorsman. Though he isn’t quite sure where his passion for hunting and fishing came from, he feels happiest when recreating in the outdoors. Trent loves Sweetwater County and Wyoming, and he really can’t see himself living anywhere else.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Trent, what do you do for a living?

I work out at Solvay. I’m a “lubricator” which is usually enough to get people laughing when I tell them that, but hey, it’s what I do and it has turned into a career that gives me the freedom to enjoy life to the fullest.

Can you tell me a bit about “Trent Williams Outdoors”?

Trent Williams Outdoors is just simply my own personal page devoted to the outdoors. I used to have a catchy page name, but I was (and still am) uneducated in any kind of marketing and didn’t copyright or trademark anything. Now, other people are making a profit off of that name. Such is life!

It’s always been a dream of mine to someday make a living doing something outdoors. I’ve since figured out that it’s a fast paced, and ever evolving industry that, quite frankly, I’m disgusted with more often than not. So, I’ve turned my page into trying to show people how I, as well as other ethical outdoorsmen and women, go about recreating in the outdoors. I share my own stories and pictures as well as those from others that I feel depicts the true outdoors experience, which is not necessarily what’s being shown on TV.







In Wyoming, it’s pretty common to be involved in outdoor sports, but where did you get your passion for it?

I don’t know where my passion for it really came from, I just know that I’ve always been in love with nature. My mom says she thought I was faking it when I was really young just to make my dad happy, but we’ve now all come to realize that wasn’t the case. As I grew older I realized that hunting and fishing is where I felt most like myself and, to put it simply, it made me happy. I started hunting and fishing as much as possible and I’ve never looked back.

I’m sure it’s hard to narrow down, but what’s one of your favorite hunting or fishing trips?

You’re right, that is hard to narrow down. I’ve had some great times in the hills and I feel like there’s bits and pieces from every trip that hold a special place in my heart. However, I went to Alaska to hunt caribou in 2014. I was blown away be the scenery there and the overall adventure that it was. I plan on heading back sometime in the near future.

Do you prefer hunting or fishing?

I prefer hunting over fishing but am still quite fanatical over fishing during parts of the year. My fiancé, Mckenzi, doesn’t understand how I can get so obsessed with ice fishing. In her words, “it’s just a hole in a frozen lake!” I can’t blame her as I question my own sanity about it as well.





What’s something you haven’t experienced yet, such as hunting a specific animal or hunting in an area, that you would like to?

I was extremely fortunate to be asked to go on my buddy, Joe Iliya’s, bighorn sheep hunt a few years ago. I’m counting down the days until I get to be the trigger man for that myself. I would also like to go to New Zealand for red stag and hunt the southwestern US for Aoudad and Ibex.

What is something unique about you?

Unique? No clue. You’d have to ask Mckenzi. Oh I’ve got one! I’m a man that likes Pumpkin Spice things. Look, it’s good stuff! I’m already regretting putting that as it’s sure to invoke some ribbing I’m sure.





How did you end up in Green River?

I ended up in Green River by virtue of being born and raised here. At the time in my life where I felt like I was at a cross roads and was thinking about leaving, Solvay called and offered me a job. I really can’t imagine living anywhere else.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

I appreciate the devotion and passion that this community shows. Everybody seems to be passionate about something. Lots of people are like me and are passionate about the outdoors, but others are passionate about helping people or organizations by volunteering their time or their skills. We have a true melting pot of talent in this community, and when the chips are down and we all rally together when a family is in need, or we experience some kind of crisis is when I’m truly proud of this place.

What are some of your hobbies?

I assume you mean other than hunting and fishing. I really love adventure. I always try and incorporate hunting or fishing into my adventures in some way, but traveling and experiencing new things is always exciting to me.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Be a free thinker. I know that I’ve never experienced a time where everything is so divisive. Don’t take somebody else’s opinion as truth. Take time to do some research, form your own opinions and figure out what makes sense to YOU.

Where are some of your favorite places to hang out in Sweetwater County?

The Gorge with my fiancé is at the top of the list. If not there, then Pine Mountain south of Rock Springs is a close second.





Would you rather walk, take a bike, ride a horse, or drive a car?

I’d rather take a car. I have things to do!

What would you sing at karaoke night?

Believe it or not, I have a terrible case of stage fright. So if it was up to me I’d just make fun of everybody else singing and not partake. I have been talked into singing Garth Brooks a time or two though. I usually don’t remember much of it…

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

I rarely watch movies but I’d pick somebody ridiculously good looking. Brad Pitt comes to mind. Lots of similarities there I’m sure.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments?

My proudest accomplishments have all came in the elk woods. Nothing beats having it all come together after testing my mental and physical strength for so many days throughout the fall.

Why do you choose to continue living in Wyoming?

I love the openness and the freedom that living in Wyoming brings. I can drive five minutes and not see another soul.

[/vc_column_text][vc_separator]

Do you have someone you think would be great for our WHYoming interviews? Let us know! Your Name * First Last

Your Submission * First Last

Tell us something interesting about them. *

Let us know how to contact them. *

[/vc_column][/vc_row]