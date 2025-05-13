Wicks Announces Five New Additions to 2025-26 Wyoming Basketball Roster

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Sundance Wicks announced Monday the signing of five players to the Cowboys’ 2025-26 roster. The incoming class includes three guards and two forwards.

“In this year’s recruiting class, we have targeted specific guys for a specific mission,” Wicks said. “Each young man we sign has been intentionally identified, obsessively analyzed, and thoroughly vetted to fit our Cowboy Culture. We know that we are the home of the underdog, and the underdog mentality has always suited us well in the wild west.”

“This class will feature a multitude of players who are relentlessly competitive, high-character team-first guys, have helped their team win along their journey, and have a massive chip on their shoulder that gives them an everyday edge,” he added. “We call them OKC’s (Our Kinda Cowboys). Please help us in welcoming our second wave of OKC’s for the 2025-26 class.”

Jared Harris – Guard

Harris, a 6-foot-2, 178-pound guard from Silsbee, Texas, joins the Cowboys after spending last season at Memphis. He appeared in 16 games for the Tigers, averaging three minutes per game. A four-star recruit out of high school, he was ranked No. 86 nationally by On3.com in the 2023 class.

As a senior at Silsbee High School, Harris averaged 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, ranking No. 45 nationally with 309 field goals. As a junior, he averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 37 games and helped lead his team to the 4A regional final. He earned Beaumont Enterprise First-Team Super Gold honors and was named Co-MVP of District 19-4A.

“We scored ourselves a Texas Trifecta adding the highly touted Jared Harris to our roster,” Wicks said. “Jared has the ability to be a very impactful player for us with his ability to play both ways and all the natural gifts he possesses. What I loved most about our vetting of Jared Harris was that everyone we talked to absolutely loved the young man as a human being first and foremost. High character and a crazy high ceiling, Jared has that rare mix of athleticism, aggression, skill, and the will to win. Most importantly, he has a chip on his shoulder and is ready to prove himself at the highest level. We could not be more jacked up to add Mr. Harris to our Cowboy Culture. Time to get to work.”

Uriyah Rojas – Guard

Rojas, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard from Rancho Cucamonga, California, spent the past two seasons at Chaffey College. He scored more than 1,100 points in 59 games and was named a CCCAA All-American in 2025. Rojas shot 37.7 percent from 3-point range and made 121 three-pointers. Last season, he averaged 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, including a 54-point performance against Victor Valley and a 48-point game against Mt. San Jacinto.

Rojas is a graduate of Los Osos High School.

“I really feel like we got a steal in Uriyah,” Wicks said. “He was recently named to the NABC CCCAA Junior College All-American team. I felt like he was vastly under-recruited and overlooked for the season he had, not to mention the fact that he had helped Chaffey College go 50-11 in his two years there. Winners win and Uriyah wins. The thing that immediately stood out to me about Uriyah was the fact that he averaged 7.7 RPG as a 6-3 guard and had a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio. Guard rebounding and ball security are two very underrated weapons that allow you to push pace and put pressure on the opposing teams.”

“We also needed to find a player that had made over 70 3’s in a season to help create more gravity offensively,” he continued. “Uriyah has a very complete game and will be a special weapon in our system. Help me welcome Uriyah Rojas to the wild west.”

Kiani Saxon – Forward

Saxon, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward from Auckland, New Zealand, played the past two seasons at Missouri Western under current Wyoming assistant coach Will Martin. Saxon averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field in 23.9 minutes per game. He started all 31 games last season and has 61 career starts. He also played at LSU Eunice and Liston College before transferring to Missouri Western.

“Kiani is a great addition to our Cowboy Culture,” Wicks said. “The first thing we need to understand about Kiani is that he has been developed at a high level by Coach Will Martin. It is very easy to vet a young man when he comes from a coach you trust and a program that has had competitive excellence. Cowboy fans will feel Cole Henry vibes when it comes to Kiani. He has high feel, high skill and a high level of care. He is the ultimate connector and will be an easy plug-n-play for the Pokes. Tough-minded winners are rare nowadays and he is every bit of that! Let’s welcome our New Zealand native, Kiani Saxon, to Cowboy Country.”

Leland Walker – Guard

Walker, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard from Indianapolis, joins Wyoming after one season at Florida Atlantic and two seasons at Eastern Kentucky. He has scored 1,125 career points with 375 assists and 99 steals in 101 career games.

Last season, he started 33 games at FAU and averaged 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He scored a season-high 20 points against Central Florida and had 14 games with five or more assists. As a sophomore at EKU, he was named First Team All-ASUN after averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. He set EKU’s single-game assist record with 16 against Wilberforce. As a freshman, he averaged 9.4 points per game.

Walker also played at Hargrave Military Academy and North Central High School, where he averaged over 19 points per game. He was ranked No. 39 nationally among point guards in his recruiting class.

“The last and final piece to our puzzle was finding an experienced Division I guard who knows what winning looks and feels like,” Wicks said. “Leland has been a winner everywhere he has been. He is a three-level scorer and a floor general who naturally excels at pushing pace and has never had a season where he has been under 100 assists.”

“I loved watching his film and seeing him orchestrate the offense for FAU last year,” Wicks added. “It is easy to find scoring, but not so easy to find a willing leader in today’s game who connects it all. Leland balances both worlds successfully. A young man who has Grit & Gratitude is a great find and a great fit for Cowboy Basketball. Please help me welcome Leland (L-Dub) Walker to our Cowboy Culture.”

Simm-Marten Saadi – Forward

Saadi, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward from Estonia, joins the Cowboys after playing for Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas. At Sunrise, he averaged more than 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game. He also plays for the Estonian National Team and averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists during the U20 European Championship.

“The real Simm-Shady is coming to Laradise,” Wicks said. “Simm is one of those players who will always make opposing teams question, what just happened? He has an extremely high skill set, great feel for the game and a toughness that travels. The Estonian National Team forward has an advanced knowledge of how the game of basketball should be played and the sacrifices that need to be made to compete and win at the highest level.”

“Simm has some genetic metrics that matter,” Wicks continued. “He has huge hands and a 7-foot-plus wingspan to go along with his quick & efficient jump shot. He will undoubtedly make an immediate impact for the Cowboys. Welcome to Wyoming Simm Marten-Saadi.”

One Departure

The program also announced that Buddy Hammer, who had previously signed with Wyoming, will no longer attend the university due to personal reasons.