Weather Story

Skies clearing and beginning to warm. Low temperatures remain on the colder side. Warming up into the weekend and remaining dry through Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 4pm, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of rain after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday

Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 42.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.