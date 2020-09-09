Weather Story
Skies clearing and beginning to warm. Low temperatures remain on the colder side. Warming up into the weekend and remaining dry through Saturday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 4pm, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Friday
Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 40.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 42.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
