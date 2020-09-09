Partly Sunny with a High Near 42

Weather Story

Skies clearing and beginning to warm. Low temperatures remain on the colder side. Warming up into the weekend and remaining dry through Saturday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 4pm, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of rain after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday

Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 42.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

