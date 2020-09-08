Widespread Snow with a High Near 33

Weather Story

Snow showers will taper off north to south as the day progresses. The southern part of the state will see gusty winds throughout the day. Low temperatures tonight will be bitterly cold.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Widespread blowing snow. High near 33. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 45 to 55 mph decreasing to 29 to 39 mph. Winds could gust as high as 75 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 5am. Areas of blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Thursday

A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday

A slight chance of rain showers before 7am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 8am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 41.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77.