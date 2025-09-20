Wiekhorsts Celebrate 50th Anniversary 

Terry and Kathy Wiekhorst celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sept. 20, 2025. On the left, the couple at their wedding, while image on the right shows the couple as they appear now. Courtesy photo.

Terry and Kathy Wiekhorst were married Sept. 20, 1975 in Lander at the Methodist Church and celebrate 50 years of marriage in 2025.

Terry worked at FMC corporation for many years and retired in 2014 while Kathy worked as a language arts and science teacher for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for many years and retired in 2013.

Terry and Kathy have three children: Thomas Wiekhorst, Jessica (George) Robidoux, and Heidi Wiekhorst.

The are also the proud grandparents of: Aurora Wiekhorst, Maya Wiekhorst, Alyson Robidoux, Vincent Robidoux, Hailey Hartley, and Jarrett Hartley. They are also proud great grandparents to Charlie Rae Leigh Case.

The couple are living the dream and enjoy retirement. The enjoy traveling around the world and spending time with their family every chance they get.