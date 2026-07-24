Wife Gives Husband the Gift of a Lifetime

Crystal and Sam Leonard, in the hospital. Photo courtesy of Nicole Muniz.

ROCK SPRINGS — A Sweetwater County family is celebrating after Crystal Leonard donated a kidney to her husband, Sam Leonard, giving him a second chance at life.

The surgery took place July 15 in Salt Lake City.

Sam was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease years ago but only worsening two years ago, a condition that runs in his family. His father died at 47 from the same disease, and his sister and cousins carry it as well.

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Sam spent the last five months on dialysis before the transplant.

Several family members, including his wife, children and other relatives, were tested to see if they could donate a kidney to him. Crystal turned out to be the best match.

According to Nicole Muniz, Sam’s sister, Crystal learned she had been approved as a donor while driving to Denver with her children for a concert.

“I received one of the most important phone calls I have ever waited for,” Crystal said.

Crystal described getting the call from Intermountain Transplant on the highway and said she had endured months of testing, panic attacks and emotional ups and downs while balancing work, home and caring for Sam as he grew sicker.

Crystal spent one day in the hospital following the surgery. Sam was hospitalized for four days.

Both must remain within an hour and a half of the hospital in case Sam’s body rejects the new kidney. Crystal is expected to stay in the Salt Lake City area for about a week, while Sam will need to remain there for about a month.

Muniz described the donation as an act of extraordinary generosity.

“I’m so thankful for Crystal giving my brother a second chance at life,” Muniz said. “Not only is Crystal my sister, she is my best friend and the most generous and strongest person I know.”