Wild Horses, Burros, and Trainers to Compete in 90-day Challenge 

ROCKS SPRINGS — On August 18, mustangs, burros, and their trainers will show off the progress they’ve made in 90 days at the Wyoming Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge.

The annual event is cooperatively organized by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Wyoming Mustang Association. The TIP Challenge will start at 8 a.m. in the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

“This competition provides trainers with an opportunity to demonstrate their hard work and gives wild horses and burros a solid foundation to be successful partners and athletes” said June Wendlandt, Wild Horse and Burro Lead for BLM Wyoming. “Within just 90 days, trainers build trust with their animals and teach them essential skills, which increases their chances of finding good homes.”

The 15 mustangs and five burros will compete in showmanship, trail, conditioning and handling, and freestyle categories. If the trainers decide to offer their animals for adoption after the competition, they can work with the BLM to reassign the animal to a new adopter. Reassignment fees are $25 and adopters must comply with the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro adoption requirements.

TIP Challenge attendees are encouraged to return to the Sweetwater Events Complex on August 19 for the Wyoming Mustang and Burro Days Show. In this event, long-time owners will show off their former wild horses and burros in competitive classes.

The BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program works to ensure healthy wild horses live on healthy rangelands. To learn more about the program, visit: Wild Horse and Burro Program. For information about upcoming adoptions, visit: Adoption and Sale Events.