Wild West Showdown Mustangs Vs. The Cowboys Wrestling

Wrestling fans, mark your calendars! Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting the first wrestling dual, the Wild West Showdown, against the University of Wyoming (UW) Cowboys. Opening October 15, get your tickets to this special fundraising event benefiting Mustang Athletics.

This highly anticipated matchup will take place on November 1, with the action starting at 5 p.m. in Rushmore Gym.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to compete against the Cowboys! This event will kick-off our competitive season and for the third year in a row we have Wyoming on our schedule. Last season we were 17-1 in duals with our only loss of the year coming to the Cowboys on the road in Laramie. The staff at UW has done a great job promoting wrestling throughout our state, and this matchup is another example of that. Their program has grown into one of the best and most attractive in the country at the Division 1 level. Proudly, we look to highlight two premier programs in their respective divisions as we continue to build on our strong connection with UW and our former, current, and future Mustangs. We would like to invite the community to join us for a fun evening and experience some of the best wrestling in the west, right here in Rushmore Gymnasium!” said Art Castillo, Western Head Wrestling Coach.

All proceeds from the wrestling dual will go directly to Mustang Athletics. Special event t-shirts are for purchase at just $20. Grab your shirts on event day—pay easily with cash or card.

There are only 1,100 tickets for this event with box office sales opening October 15. Tickets are non-refundable and will be available in three areas: VIP mat side, lower-section, and upper general admission. VIP tickets, which are limited, will be $50 and include a meet and greet with wrestlers, along with a complementary charcuterie board and beverages. Lower-section tickets are $20 and upper general admission tickets will be $15. Wheelchair seating is available for lower-section tickets, but tickets are limited.

“We have developed a really great partnership with Western over the last several years and we are excited to continue to grow that. They are developing their athletes extremely well and we have seen the benefit of that firsthand by landing several recruits after they graduate from Western. This is great for the state of Wyoming and the sport of wrestling and we are grateful to be able to come over to Rock Springs and showcase our program along with theirs.” said Mark Branch, University of Wyoming Head Wrestling Coach.

Whether you’re cheering for the Mustangs or the Cowboys, it’s a great day to bring the whole family and support local athletics. Mustang Athletics concession stand will be open with all your game day favorites, along with local food trucks.

Western is incredibly thankful to our sponsors for the event: Aspen Mountain Medical Center, State Farm – Amber Kramer, and Western Wyoming Beverages. Western would also like to thank the Western Wyoming Foundation for processing all donations for the event.

Event information can be found at westernwyoming.edu/wildwestshowdown. Tickets will be available for purchase on this webpage or the website calendar starting October 15. Tickets will be sold online or at the door the day of the event only.

If you have any questions about the Wild West Showdown, please contact Ciera Tomison, the Executive Assistant to the VP of Student Services, at ctomison@westernwyoming.edu or by calling 307-382-1655.

To learn more about UW wrestling visit: https://gowyo.com/sports/wrestling.