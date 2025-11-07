Wild West Showdown Wraps Up with a Packed House

The energy inside Rushmore Gymnasium was undeniable as the Western Wyoming Community College (Western) Mustangs hosted the University of Wyoming (UW) Cowboys for a sold-out wrestling dual on November 1. With 1,500 tickets sold, fans filled every seat for an unforgettable night of wrestling, community spirit, and Mustang pride.

Western entered the event ranked #2 in the NJCAA polls and #1 in The Open Mat rankings—two national organizations that evaluate and rank NJCAA wrestling programs. The Wild West Showdown marked the official start of both teams’ seasons and raised funds to support Mustang Athletics. To date, ticket sales and event sponsors have generated more than $30,000 net, all of which will directly benefit student-athletes and enhance Western’s athletic programs.

From the first whistle to the final pin, both teams showcased grit and talent in a thrilling dual that ended 39–7 in favor of the Cowboys. The night once again highlighted the strength of Wyoming wrestling, as Mustang athletes held their own in several intense matchups—including a key pin—and brought fans from across the state together in shared passion for the sport.

“It was inspiring to see our community fill Rushmore Gymnasium in support of our student-athletes,” said Dr. Kirk Young, President of Western Wyoming Community College. “Events like this illustrate the value of bringing people together in support of our students. It further reflects the pride and perseverance that define our students and our community.”

The evening was about more than wrestling—it was a celebration of the community that stands behind Mustang Athletics year after year. Local sponsors including Aspen Mountain Medical Center, State Farm – Amber Kramer, and Western Wyoming Beverages played a vital role in making the event possible. The Western Wyoming Foundation also provided essential support by processing all donations connected to the showdown.

Fans who couldn’t snag a ticket this year can still support Mustang Athletics by attending future home events, donating, or becoming a Mustang Booster. Every contribution helps student-athletes excel both on the mat and in the classroom, continuing Western’s proud legacy of excellence and opportunity.

As the mats are rolled up and the cheers fade, one thing is clear: the Mustang spirit was stronger than ever. View upcoming winter sports rosters and schedules at westernwyoming.edu/athletics. If you are interested in purchasing a Wild West Showdown event t-shirt, or becoming a booster, email Lu Sweet at lsweet@westernwyoming.edu.

Go Mustangs!