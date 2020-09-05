Wildfire Burning at Base of Casper Mountain; Evacuations in Progress





UPDATE: The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is warning Casper Mountain residents to be prepared for possible evacuations due a wildfire burning off Garden Creek Road Saturday, September 5.

“Areas south of Garden Creek Falls, North of Circle Drive, West of Ponderosa Park and East of Micro Road should be ready for possible evacuations. If evacuations are needed you will need to go south of Casper Mountain to Circle Road,” Natrona County Emergency Management said.

CASPER — Evacuations are in progress along Casper Mountain road as a wildland fire burns off Garden Creek Road Saturday afternoon.

“Evacuations west of Casper Mountain Road,” Natrona County Fire District Chief Brian Oliver told Oil City news at 3:00 pm. Areas east of Casper Mountain Road “are being placed in ready mode for evacuations.”

“Gather family, pets, essential medications. If advised to evacuate, do so in an orderly fashion. All persons are now advised to vacate and avoid Rotary Park and the Bridle Trail,” Casper Fire-EMS said.

Natrona County Emergency Management said at 3:19 pm:

“Evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants in the area due to immediate and imminent danger. Areas around Rotary Park, Garden Creek Falls, and the surrounding areas should evacuate the area as quickly as safely possible.”

“You will need to travel away from Casper Mountain for safety reasons. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business.”

“Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger.”

An Oil City reporter on the scene said a structure is on fire off of Garden Creek Road. NCFD confirmed the fire is on the south side of the road.

Casper Fire-EMS, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Natrona County Fire District are responding. Smoke was spotted by reporters around 2:10 p.m.

Garden Creek Road is blocked off due to the emergency and evacuations are in progress, according to Evansville Fire-EMS.

“Structures are threatened, and there is a lot of active fire behavior,” the agency said. “Please avoid the area. Evacuations are in progress.”

“Residents of Garden Creek and Rotary Park area should remain vigilant and be prepared to follow directions of deputies if contacted,” said Casper Fire-EMS.