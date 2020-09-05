Wildfire in Carbon County Closes Areas Off of I-80 This Afternoon

Wildfire in Carbon County Closes Areas Off of I-80 This Afternoon

WYDOT - Closed roads in red (link to map in post)

Originally reported by County10

US-30/287 between Walcott Jct and Hanna Jct is closed along with WY-72 between I-80 and Hanna Jct due to a wildfire that started today, September 5th.

The fire is currently an estimated 50 acres, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

There is no estimated time of reopening. You can find the latest road updates by clicking here.

A second wildfire also started today and is burning northeast of Hanna at the base of Casper Mountain. Click here for more info.

Related Articles

(Photo Gallery) County Fire Warden: Garden Creek Fire near Casper Contained Saturday

(Photo Gallery) County Fire Warden: Garden Creek Fire near Casper Contained Saturday

Wildfire Burning at Base of Casper Mountain; Evacuations in Progress

Wildfire Burning at Base of Casper Mountain; Evacuations in Progress

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Obtains More Face Masks, Despite Challenges

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Obtains More Face Masks, Despite Challenges

Wyoming Sees 195 Positive COVID-19 Case Recoveries Since Monday

Wyoming Sees 195 Positive COVID-19 Case Recoveries Since Monday