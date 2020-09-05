Wildfire in Carbon County Closes Areas Off of I-80 This Afternoon

Originally reported by County10

US-30/287 between Walcott Jct and Hanna Jct is closed along with WY-72 between I-80 and Hanna Jct due to a wildfire that started today, September 5th.

The fire is currently an estimated 50 acres, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

There is no estimated time of reopening. You can find the latest road updates by clicking here.

A second wildfire also started today and is burning northeast of Hanna at the base of Casper Mountain. Click here for more info.