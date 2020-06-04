Will the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo Come to Sweetwater County?

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex has officially thrown their hat into the ring to host the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo. The decision comes after the original venue in Lincoln, Neb. pulled out.

According to the press release, Larry Lloyd, Executive Director, is in direct conversations with the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) about the 2020 event.

“The Sweetwater Events Complex is a driving force that stimulates our economy year-round,” Lloyd said. “Each event plays a key role in fostering tourism and economic development and the National High School Finals Rodeo is a perfect example of this. Our staff has taken the lead recruiting events to our area that directly benefit our local businesses, the City of Rock Springs, City of Green River and Sweetwater County thru sales tax.”

The rodeo was first scheduled to take place in mid-July. As of this publishing, no official decision has been made by the NHSRA yet.