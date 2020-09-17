Will the University of Wyoming Have a Fall Sports Season After All?

LARAMIE — With the announcement of the Big Ten Conference starting its fall sports season in October, other conferences and schools are thinking about doing the same. The University of Wyoming (UW) is one of those schools looking to make a fall sports season happen.

UW President Ed Seidel issued the following statement regarding the fall intercollegiate athletics season:

“Due to recent advances in COVID-19 testing technology, and in light of the decision by the Big Ten Conference to return to competition in October, I am hopeful that we will find a safe path forward to get our athletics program back in business. Our coaches and players have done a phenomenal job of preparing in this difficult period. They have done every single thing asked of them, and I couldn’t be more proud of their work ethic — they have truly exhibited what it means to be a Cowboy or Cowgirl at the University of Wyoming.”

“It was terribly disappointing for all of us — especially those players and coaches, but also our amazing fans — that a postponement of the fall season was determined to be necessary. Our athletics director, Tom Burman, and our Department of Athletics are working hard with their colleagues to bring the postponement to an end for the Cowboys and Cowgirls. We’re not able to announce anything right now, but be assured that we’re doing everything we can to make it happen.”