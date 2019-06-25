William “Bill” B. Logan (November 2, 1923 – June 20, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– William “Bill” B. Logan, 95, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. Mr. Logan was born on November 2, 1923 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of William B. Logan Sr. and Rose Marie Teters.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1939 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. Bill also attended the University of Wyoming where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture.

Mr. Logan married Betty Hughes on June 7, 1947 in Rock Springs; she preceded him in death on May 2, 1994.

Bill served in the United States Marines during World War II. He earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of the Pacific and was wounded on Saipan.

He worked as a maintenance man for Stauffer Chemical, a pumper for Mountain Fuel, selling real estate, teaching and owned and operated an insurance agency.

Mr. Logan was a cowboy for many ranches, broke horses to ride, and enjoyed playing pool, along with riding four-wheeler’s. He also enjoyed leather tooling.

Survivors include one son; Brett Logan of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Diana Bochsler and husband Vince of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Lonnie Jolley and husband Keith of Mountain View, Wyoming, one brother; Steve Logan and wife Dorothy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Betty Logan, one son; Brian Logan, one brother; Roy Logan, and two grandsons Bart and William B. Logan III and one great-grandson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Friday one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.