William “Bill” Dean Olmsted (October 12, 1947 – September 10, 2019)

William “Bill” Dean Olmsted, 71, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family. He was a resident of Green River for over 35 years and is a former resident of Watervliet, Michigan.

Mr. Olmsted was born on October 12, 1947 in Watervliet, Michigan; the son of William Chauncy Olmsted and Thelma Nadine Bullard.

Bill attended schools in Watervliet, Michigan and was a 1965 graduate of the Watervliet High School.

He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam.

Mr. Olmsted worked at Bridger Coal for over 20 years until his retirement in 2010 as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Bill loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and prospecting. He spent much of his time in the mountains; Bill loved wildlife and tending to his animals. Mr. Olmsted enjoyed football, and most of all he loved spending time with his family and being the best Papa.

He was a great dancer and singer. Those who knew him and those who did not were quick to learn that he had no filter which made for a great sense of humor.

Survivors include three sons; Billy Olmsted and wife Katie of Green River, Wyoming, Tanner Olmsted of Green River, Wyoming, Chad Olmsted of San Diego, California one brother; Teddy Olmsted of Green River, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Natalie Olmsted, Paisley Olmsted, Carter Trempe, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother; James “Jim” Olmsted.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

