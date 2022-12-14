William (Bill) Fischer (October 3, 1933 – December 9, 2022)

William (Bill) Fischer was born in Orange County, California to George and Phyllis Fischer and passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at his home in Green River, Wyoming on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Bill and the love of his life, Noreen, were married in 1955 and had eight children together.

Bill received a Mine Engineering degree from Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado in 1956 and began his career in Carlsbad, New Mexico as an Engineer in the potash industry. In 1959, Bill moved his family to Green River and worked for FMC until his retirement in 1997. During his tenure with FMC, he worked as a Mine Engineer, Chief Mine Engineer, traveled the world researching trona deposits and was instrumental in the development of solution mining and received several patents.

Bill enjoyed taking his family on camping trips, hiking, fishing, motorcycles’, traveling, building, and spending time at his cabin in Hoback Ranches.

Bill is survived by four sons, Mike Fischer (Mary); Jim Fischer; Ken Fischer; Bob Fischer (Mary); three daughters, Carol Fischer-Borin (Steve); Susie von Ahrens (Fred); and Julie Fischer; fourteen grandchildren; Josh Borin; Brianna Lygizos; Danielle Borin; Ben Borin; April Woody; Autumn Sermersheim; Brian Fischer; Ashley Johnson; Lori Peterson; Shannon McFadden; Conor Fischer; Allison Gillgannon; Avery Fischer and Maggie Fischer along with fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Noreen; two sisters, Arlene Dorweiler: Lucile Schoenfeld; a twin brother, Bob Fischer; one daughter, Nancy Fischer; one son-in-law, David Johnson and one daughter-in-law, Susan Fischer.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer at the family cabin.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bill’s name to Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 2252 Del Range Boulevard, Suite 101, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes@yahoo.com.