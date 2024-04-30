William “Bill” M. Kothe (December 10, 1966 – April 25, 2024)

William “Bill” M. Kothe, 57, of Rock Springs, died Thursday, April 25, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Montpelier, Idaho, December 10, 1966, to William J. Kothe and Wilma F. Comstock-Kothe. The family moved several times, finally settling in Big Piney, Wyoming.

Bill attended schools in Big Piney, graduating in May 1986. It was during this time Bill found his love of fast cars and fire arms. He attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, graduating top of his class in Autobody and Refinishing.

Bill enlisted in the United States Army, in May 1987 and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, and drove a tank across Saudi Arabia, Hafer Al Batin, Kuwait and Iraq. After he was discharged, he spent several years in Texas, finally moving home to Wyoming in 2001, to work in the booming oilfield.

He married Tami Herne in Rock Springs, in June of 2003, and they had a daughter, Alaina, in December of 2004.

Bill loved warm weather, and riding motorcycles with friends Mark Lyon, David Wallace and many others. He loved camping with the additional Eggleston, Mustard, Schmidt and Herne families. He loved hunting and fishing with his best friend, Mark Lyon, and wife Stephanie. Bill had a very mechanical mind and could fix anything. He was loved by all for his hysterical sense of humor, unquenchable happiness, and his never-ending willingness to help anyone, always with a smile on his face.

He worked for the RPC/Thru Tubing Solutions family for the last 17 years as a Department of Transportation Auditor.

Survivors include his wife, Tami Kothe, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his mother, Wilma F. Kothe, of Big Piney, Wyoming; father and mother-in-law, George and Julie Herne of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Alan Sanders-Kothe of Texas; two daughters, Alaina M. Kothe of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Bethany Kothe of Texas; two brothers, Gene Kothe and wife, Kerry, of South Dakota; Andrew Kothe and partner, Chris, of Florida; three sisters, Nadine Whitman of Big Piney, Wyoming; Lillie Dona and husband, Todd, of Washington; Toni Dunning and husband, Steve, of Pinedale, Wyoming; two brothers-in-law, Chris Herne, of Arizona, and Don Herne and wife, Roseann, of Kalispell, Montana; two sisters-in-law, Kiersten Herne of Angie, LA, and Victoria Herne, of Kalispell, Montana. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

He is preceded in death by his father, William J. Kothe; paternal grandparents, Perry and Lillie Kothe; maternal grandparents, Edward and Phillis Comstock, and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2024 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2024 at the SCM Parish Center, 624 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

