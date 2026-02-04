William “Bill” Paul Birmingham (November 3, 1950 – January 31, 2026)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William “Bill” Paul Birmingham, 75, a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, on Saturday, January 31, 2026. William, known to many as Bill, passed away peacefully at his home in Green River, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Johnson City, New York, on Thursday, November 3, 1950; the son of Leo Van Birmingham and Florence Antonia Finder.

Bill was a beacon of kindness and warmth, cherished by all who knew him.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bill attended school in Whitney Point, New York, and graduated in 1968 from Whitney Point High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Courtland University in New York, a testament to his lifelong commitment to knowledge and understanding the world around him.

Survivors include his wife Valarie Birmingham of Green River; two sons,Casey Birmingham and wife Sandy of Newbury Park, California; Will Birmingham and wife Rashele of Spokane, Washington; one daughter, Lorel Birmingham of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; two bonus daughters, Chantell York of Green River; Sara Blaisdell of Rock Springs; one brother, Leo Anthony Birmingham of Whitney Point, New York; five sisters, Norma Jean Cushner of Vestal, New York; Mary Ann Birdsell of Whitney Point, New York; Joyce Buck of Florence, Italy; Fran Birmingham of Johnson City, New York; Susan Weise of Conway, Arkansas; 13, grandchildren, Garrett Blaisdell; Ashlynn York; Kristen Birmingham; Ben Birmingham; Carter Price; Nyxson Garcia; Kingzly Garcia; Avah Birmingham; Adalynn Birmingham; Isaac Birmingham; Beckett Birmingham; Gianna Birmingham; Eliana Birmingham; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Florence Birmingham; first wife Kristen Birmingham; three sisters, Dorothy Birmingham; Cecelia Mydlowski; Joann Birmingham; two brothers, John Birmingham; Stephen Birmingham.

Bill had a passion for life and the great outdoors, often found fly fishing, guiding, hunting, camping, and floating the river. His excellent skills at pool, never went unnoticed. Above everything, he cherished the precious moments he spent with his family and friends.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bill’s memory to Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited #533, 520 Wilkes Drive, Suite #4B, Green River, Wyoming 82935

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 13, 2026 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 901 Trona Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

In tribute to Bill’s life and memory, condolences or memories may be shared with his family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

As we mourn the loss of a truly remarkable man, we also celebrate the love, laughter, and light he brought into the world. May his spirit soar freely, and his legacy continue to inspire all those who were blessed to know him.