William “Bill” V. Normington (November 28, 1935-February 13, 2024)

William “Bill” V. Normington, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at Missionaat Castle Rock in Green River. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for 88 years.

Bill was born November 28, 1935 in Eureka, Utah; the son of Delamar Normington and Erma Tarris.

He attended schools in Superior and was a 1958 graduate of Superior High School.

Bill earned his associates degree from Western Wyoming Community College in secondary education. Mr. Normington attended Weber State College receiving his bachelor’s of science in geology.

Bill married the love of his life Louise Jean Agostini in Rock Springs.

He served in the United States Army.

Bill worked for United Pacific Rail Road for 35 years and retired January 2000 as a manager of customer service.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as fishing, hunting, and woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Normington of Green River; one daughter, Kathryn Normington of Cheyenne; one brother, Andrew Normington and wife Evelyn of Rock Springs; one sister, Marli Lavender and husband Bob of Logan, Utah; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and three sisters.

Cremation will take place. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday, February 23, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Way, Green River, Wyoming 82935. Military honors and graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Bill’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.