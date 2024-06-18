William “Bill” Woodward (July 17, 1929 – June 14, 2024)

William “Bill” Woodward, 94, passed away peacefully at Deer Trail Assisted Living, Friday, June 14, 2024 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a four-and-a-half-year resident of Rock Springs, and former resident of Rawlins, Wyoming.

He was born July 17, 1929 in Coffeyville, Kansas; the son of Arthur Woodward and Leona Ernie.

Mr. Woodward attended schools in Rawlins, and was a 1947 graduate of Rawlins High School.

He worked for State of Wyoming at Rawlins Penitentiary and State Hospital in Evanston for 40 years until his retirement in 1994.

William married the love of his life, Betty Jo Beedie, July 23, 1950 in Rawlins; she preceded him in death in 2008.

Mr. Woodward served in the United States Army Air Corps.

He was a member of the Rawlins Masonic Lodge #5.

Survivors include four sons, Gary Woodward of Rawlins, Wyoming; Dave Woodward and wife Mary Ann of Casper, Wyoming; Bob Woodward and wife Lois of Green River, Wyoming; Jim Woodward and wife LeeAnn of Elma, Washington; eight granddaughters, twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; one granddaughter, Jamie Lee Dobson; one daughter-in-law, Marilyn Woodward; one brother, Ed Woodward.

Cremation has taken place; private family services will be conducted.

