William “Billy” Layton Denton Jr. (December 30, 1955 – June 23, 2024)

William “Billy” Layton Denton Jr., 68 passed away June 23, 2024 at home in Grand Junction, Colorado, with his wife by his side.

He was born December 30, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of William Layton Denton Sr. and Doris Louella Odle.

Bill attended schools in Wyoming, Montana, Utah, and Colorado.

In his younger years he led an interesting life as a modern-day outlaw, comparing himself to Billy the Kid. Had a passion for motorcycles, fast cars and delighted in spending time with his friends, Jack Daniel’s and Mary Marlboro.

In his later years he studied the Bible and drew close to the Lord, sharing the word with anyone who would listen.

Bill loved camping, fishing, and barbecuing. He cherished time with the family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Joann McBride/Denton and stepdaughter, Krystal Quintana, both of Grand Junction, Colorado; one son Billy Vincent and wife Fawn McCue Vincent of Gillette, Wyoming; daughter, Lauralei Denton of Denver, Colorado; two sisters, Cindy Cook and husband Larry of Ogden, Utah; Tonja Barnum and husband Bob of Midland, Texas; eight grandchildren, Alexandria; Paul; Elliott; IsIa; Lunalei; Alexander; Valkyrie; Becca; three nieces: Brandi Seppie Coudrain; Cristi Gear; Kearu Williamson; two nephews, Lew Story; Casey Barnum.

He was proceeded in death by his parents: William Layton Denton Sr. and Doris Louella Denton, one brother: Johnny Denton; maternal grandparents: Mary Vennie Eddie and husband John, paternal grandparents, Roy Denton and wife Mary; maternal grandparents, Jessy and Bessie Odle and one nephew, Joseph Seppie.

Cremation will take place. A private family service will be conducted at a later date.