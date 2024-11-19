William Boyd Soltis Jr. (November 16, 1954 – November 18, 2024)

William Boyd Soltis Jr., 70, passed away with his family by his side Monday, November 18, 2024, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a 60 year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and former resident of Casper, Wyoming.

William was born November 16, 1954 in Rock Springs; the son of William “Butch” Boyd Soltis Sr. and Hannah Harney.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Joan Ilene “Joni” Mehle June 2, 1979 in Rock Springs; she preceded him in death in March 23, 1996.

William married Lorraine “Lori” Janet Greenough February 14, 1997 in Thermopolis, Wyoming; she preceded him in death August 12, 2021.

He worked for Mountain Bell; Quest; AT&T and US West as a Central Office Tech for 28 years and retired in 1999. He then worked for Auto Dynamics building engines for five years.

William was a member of First Congregational Church.

Survivors include three sons, William “BJ” Boyd Soltis III and wife Kellie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Derek James Soltis and husband Ace of Casper, Wyoming and Douglas John Durbin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Kristie Michelle Nopens of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Kim Jenor Bender and husband Jason of Mandan, North Dakota, twelve grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, wife Joni, and wife Lori.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.