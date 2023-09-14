William C. “Bill” Deutsch (March 13, 1968 – September 10, 2023)

William C. “Bill” Deutsch, 55, of Green River and Daniel, Wyoming passed away tragically from a firewood gathering accident on September 10, 2023.

Bill was born March 13, 1968 in Ogden, Utah to Frank and Kathy (Logan) Deutsch. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, WY. After graduating from Green River High School, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1986-1990. While serving in the Marines, he received technical training in the field of diesel mechanics and was employed with TaTa Chemicals for the past 24 years.

He married Karrie (Chapin) Deutsch August 13, 2001 in Green River, where they raised two amazing sons. Bill was very proud of the cabin he built for him and his wife. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, and drinking beer with his best buddies Gary, Alex and Don.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bill is survived by his wife Karrie, sons Ryan Deutsch and Tyler Cummings, granddaughter Brinzley, his dog Bandit, his father Frank, and siblings Frank, Kris, and Carol.

He is preceded in death by his mother Cathy Deutsch, nephew Ron Deutsch and mother-in-law Charlie Maxwell.

Bill’s selflessness and willingness to help others made a lasting impact on those around him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He always provided inspirational wisdom to his sons. Memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s memory to Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue.

Memorial services are to be determined.