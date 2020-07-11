William Dean (Budge) Campbell (May 17, 1948 – July 10, 2020)

William Dean Campbell, or for those who knew him well as Budge, was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, WY.

Budge died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on July 10, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. He was the proud owner of the local Bill Campbell’s Plumbing and Alpine Water.

Budge was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 17, 1948 to the late Jim Campbell and Julia Davis. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966 and went on to marry his high school sweetheart Sheryl Lumsden on November 10th , 1967.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

They raised two strong willed children, Wendie and Jimmy. He instilled in Wendie the importance of family and their family’s heritage. This inspired her own family vacation to Slovenia to understand their family culture, ancestral history, and share the stories of her trip with her father. Budge’s love for sports and the great outdoors continues to live on through Jimmy.

As the founder of Bill Campbell’s Plumbing in 1976, he channeled his efforts into providing for his family. His family always said he was the hardest worker they had ever seen. Budge forged a strong and deep relationship with his son as he groomed and taught him everything he knew to continue his legacy. Jimmy will proudly continue the heritage that was passed onto him or as Budge would say “You’re Now the Boss”. His presence at the morning “safety meetings” will be greatly missed.

Budge enjoyed spending his time at their family cabin in Alpine, WY, taking long drives, boating and fishing. He was an avid sports fan who spent his time enjoying Gonzaga Basketball, Colorado Rockies Baseball, and Golden State Warriors Basketball. He loved to go gambling at Riverton, Wendover and Las Vegas casinos but he truly loved a good buffet.

Budge is survived by his wife, Sheryl Campbell; children, Wendie and Dan Gregory, Jim Campbell and Leigh Ann Yerkovich; grandchildren, Ariel Campbell and Nathan Podjun, Taylor Gregory, Sidney Gregory, Luke Yerkovich, Abby Yerkovich; mother, Julia David and Irene Sharp; siblings, Mark and Nancy Campbell, Pat Campbell and Patty Sidebottom, Ron Lumsden, Ray and Val Sharp, Tammy and Ken Buddecke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 3pm-7pm at 317 Jade St. in Rock Springs. All are welcome to stop by.