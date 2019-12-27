William Fleming (May 13, 1926 – December 25, 2019)

GLENWOOD, UT — William “Bill” Drummond Fleming, age 93, passed away at his home in Glenwood on Christmas morning, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on May 13, 1926 in Lewistown, Montana to William and Verna Fleming. His family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1932 where he attended school, graduating high school in 1944.

He immediately joined the Army and served in World War II as a Staff Sergeant in the medical detachment of the 743rd anti-aircraft artillery gun battalion in the Philippines and later in the Army of Occupation in Tokyo.

When he returned from the war, he worked in Jackson Hole for a propane company until moving back to Rock Springs in 1954. He then worked as an accountant for FMC Trona Mine outside of Green River until retiring in 1986.

On December 21, 1957 he married Lucille Marie Allen of Brown’s Park, Utah, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They moved to Green River in 1958 where they lived until moving to Glenwood, Utah in 2008 to live with their daughter Nancy.

Bill was small in stature, but fierce in his loyalty to his family. He loved bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors with his family in Wyoming. He also loved to travel to all his grandchildren’s sporting events in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboy Fan.

The family attended the Union Congregational Church in Green River until Bill and Lucille moved to Glenwood where they attended Valley Community Presbyterian Church in Richfield. Bill was a member of the VFW Post 2321 in Green River, WY; the American Legion, WY Department, Post 24 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 in Rock Springs. He endured many challenges in his life, and was strong to the end.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years of Glenwood; son David (Joan) and their son Eric, Craig, CO; and his daughter Jana (Bobby) Bain, son Jesse, Covina, CA; and her children Vanessa and Michael Lawrence, Basin WY; daughter Nancy (Pat) Jerome and their children, Maddy Lu and Evan, Glenwood; daughter Nina (Guy) Paul, Hope, ID; and her daughters Amanda (Tony) Jackson and their children, Jeffrey City, WY; and Jessica (Brett) Ortiz, and their children, Riverton, WY; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Henry and his wife Doris; sister Roberta Hendricks and her husband Dick; granddaughter Sarah Fleming; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on January 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm. in the Valley Community Presbyterian Church in Richfield. Memorials may be made to IHC Hospice or Valley Community Presbyterian Church. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com